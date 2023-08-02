Calipat gets new volleyball coach

CALIPATRIA – Veteran Calipatria High School coach, teacher and former Hornet standout Eddie Vega has been tapped to lead the Hornets' girls volleyball program as head coach for the 2023 season.
Vega has spent most of his life on the Northend school's campus as a four-year student-athlete, Class of 1991, then returning to his hometown after graduating from Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University, teaching social studies and coaching for the past 27 years.
“I’m more of a basketball, football guy ... but at my core, I’m a coach,” Vega said, a member of the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a Hornet.
“I have my background and have assistants who know the game and I have the blessing of my family," he said, "so I’m thankful it worked out that I can coach.”
That core includes coaching the Hornet girls varsity basketball team for six seasons before stepping down during the COVID-19 pandemic over health concerns. Vega has also coached basketball for over a decade at the Calipatria middle and elementary schools and has been an assistant varsity football coach at various times.
Although this is his first time coaching volleyball, Vega views his experience with basketball — where he took teams to the CIF San Diego Section playoffs three straight seasons, including a semi-final appearance in the 2017 Girl's Basketball Division V Championships — as key to transitioning to his new duties.
“The aspect of the organization of practice, travel, dealing with officials, the playoff structure, and other duties all translate from basketball,” Vega said. “I understand the game and I have brought in crew members to help with the nuances of volleyball, and we will use the previous system to start and then build from there.”
That previous system has been more or less in place at Calipatria over the past two head coaches, Kirsten Amezcua who resigned this year, and prior long-time coach JR Bañaga who will be helping out the program.
“JR coached when my two older daughters, Dani (2016) and Jacki (2019), played so I’ve observed the program over the years,” Vega said. “Officially, Isidro Agundez, who was the assistant varsity coach to both JR and Kirsten, will remain in that position with me.”
In addition to the stability that Agundez brings, Vega notes that he will have a veteran team for 2023.
“We could have five or six seniors including three returning starters, including my daughter Samantha,” Vega said. “So when it comes down to it we have a good core, and overall, we’ll be fundamentally sound as the previous coaches did a good job.”
Vega has also tabbed two former Calipatria High volleyball players to lead the Hornets’ on the lower levels, including three-sport standout and UCLA alumnae Lorena Ortiz.
“Along with Isidro who’s familiar with the girls, Lorena, who was an assistant varsity softball coach this year, will be the JV coach, and Gloria Mendoza will be the freshman coach,” Vega said.
For Calipatria Athletic Director Ted Hughes, bringing in Vega to direct the volleyball program was an easy decision.
“Eddie was coaching when I got here 12 years ago and he has shown he can coach a number of sports,” Hughes said. “Plus he’s well known and respected in the community, and I know he is surrounding himself with veteran assistants to help get the program.”
Another potential key to success for Vega is that he is on campus and has many of the players in his classes.
”It helps to be on campus, it helps develop a rapport," Vega said. "You keep in touch with what they are doing in school, it helps with recruiting.”
Hughes acknowledges that Vega’s on campus presence is a great advantage.
“Finding a coach is always somewhat of a challenge for us and so to get an on-campus coach is a huge plus,” Hughes said. “Eddie can be active in both sides of the players' lives (academic and athletic) and it makes it easier to solve issues before they escalate.”
As pre-season practice begins this week, Vega, who worked with his players earlier in the summer, sees the characteristics in his players every coach wants.
“They are humble and they want to play and they want to learn,” Vega said. “And the top thing to me is that they are coach-able, and hopefully all of that will translate into some wins and a good season,” he said.
