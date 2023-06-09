SAN DIEGO – On Monday night June 5, Calipatria High School Athletic Director and softball Coach Ted Hughes was honored as one of nine San Diego Padres’ Coaches of the Week for the 2023 season in an on-field ceremony before the Padres battled the Chicago Cubs here at Petco Park.
Hughes was nominated for the award prior to the season by Calipatria Principal Francisco Diaz, who also informed him when he was named as Coach of the Week in May. With the nomination comes a $1,000 donation to the Hornet softball program courtesy of the Padres ball club.
On Monday night, Hughes became the fourth Imperial Valley coach to receive the Coach of the Week award, following three baseball coaches: Imperial High’s Javier Ramos (2018), Brawley High’s Pedro Carranza (2019), and Southwest High’s Matt Redden (2021). The Padres did not name a Coach of the Week in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They put it out as Coach of the Week, which is a little deceiving as it’s not really about any one week,” Hughes said. “I’m assuming it’s about my body of work at the school as a coach and AD.”
The Padres Coach of the Week program started in 2018 when CEO Erik Greupner stated that the Padres wanted to honor and recognize what local high school and youth baseball and softball coaches do by being role models and supporting students and athletes.
Hughes, a native of San Diego and a graduate of Imperial Beach’s Mar Vista High and San Diego State University, said he was proud to represent Calipatria and the CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference.
“I’ve always been a Padres fan and to be on that field is special,” Hughes said, a people-person who relishes interaction with students and staff.
“The amount of love I’ve received from the community since the award was announced has humbled me,” Hughes said. “It has made me feel like I’m truly part of the bigger picture of what we all try to do as educators and coaches.”
Hughes arrived at Calipatria High School 11 years ago after spending three semesters at SDSU as a graduate lecturer and spent a number of years as the Hornet’s ASB advisor before becoming athletic director.
“I was the ASB director and our AD, Josh Wise, left for Central, and they asked me to help when the pandemic hit,” Hughes said. “Then after they suddenly opened sports in the spring that year I had to help myself because we didn’t have a softball coach.”
Hughes found coaching to his liking, found success with the post-pandemic Hornets, and has just completed this third season as both coach and AD.
“In that first season we were playing all the schools and it was an adrenaline rush, and then last year we made the CIF semifinals,” Hughes said. “I have the extra connection of seeing most of the girls in my classroom or activities and the girls were so great I didn’t replace myself.“
Hughes, a lifelong Padres’ fan, stated that he will always remember the night and the honor, and noted that while the experience to walk through the stadium and walk onto the field where memorable, sharing it with others made it more memorable.
“What made it great is my principal, our ASB advisor (Edgar Rosales), and four of my athletic student-assistants all made it to the game,” Hughes said.
“My family was there too and it was cool to look up at the stands and see the different groups waving ... I’ll always remember that they were there to share it with me,” he said.
