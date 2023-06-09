Calipatria High School softball Coach Ted Hughes (center) stands for a photo while flanked by San Diego Padres’ CEO Erik Greupner (left) and manager Bob Melvin (right) while being honored as a Coach of the Week at a ceremony before the Padres game on Sunday, June 4 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. PHOTO COURTESY SAN DIEGO PADRES / MITCHELL SCAGLIONE PHOTO