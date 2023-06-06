BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School's Tanner Carranza will follow in his older brother Tristen Carranza's footsteps as Tanner plans to continue his baseball career at New Mexico State University (NMSU).
Tanner Carranza will leave behind the Wildcats' Southeastern Conference for the NMSU Aggie’s NCAA Division I program, and he will compete in the colleges' Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
“First of all I want to earn a college degree,” Tanner Carranza said.
"At the same time I want to compete in the sport that I love," he said. “Playing baseball at the division one level has been my dream since I can remember, with the ultimate dream being to play professional baseball.”
This season, Carranza led the Brawley Wildcats with a .486 batting average, 29 runs, 35 hits, and 32 RBIs across the 30 games played. He also had three three home runs and 17 stolen bases during his senior season.
“Some goals I had at the start of my senior year were to maintain my 4.0 GPA and earn a college scholarship to play baseball at the next level,” Carranza said. “It has worked out for me, and I thank God for this opportunity.”
Carranza and baseball are almost synonymous with each other. Wildcat baseball head coach – and the Carranza boys' father – Pedro Carranza has held the head coach position for years. Tanner's older brothers Tristen and Tennessee Carranza have both earned scholarships to compete in baseball at the collegiate level.
"This is not one man's accomplishment, this is a community's accomplishment," Pedro Carranza said. "It's not an end, it is a beginning to a new chapter."
"We, in our baseball program, hold academics at the forefront because in the sport of baseball the best way to get support is through academics," Coach Carranza said. "We strive to impress that upon our students, and through the help of our administration, counselors and teachers, we try to get our students to create their luck."
Elder brother Tristen Carranza was a four-year member of the Aggies' baseball club, and earned WAC Tournament Most Valuable Player during his junior year before ending his senior season with 67 hits, 78 runs, and 73 RBIs.
“I have had the dream of following in my brothers’ footsteps ever since I was in junior high, and now looking back, (it) has required staying focused academically and athletically,” Tanner Carranza said.
"I am very proud of Tanner, and the sky is the limit," his father Pedro said.
Tanner is also an offensive threat in his own right. During his four years and 57 games played, Tanner ends his high school career with 53 hits, 47 RBIs, and 39 runs across the 57 games played.
Like many current high schoolers, Tanner Carranza was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to an abridged 2019-2020 season.
“COVID brought a lot of challenges to our daily life and community, but during that time, athletics gave me an avenue to have a sense of normalcy,” Tanner said. “Through baseball I was able to stay active and focused on my academics.”
With lots of time left before heading out to Las Cruces, New Mexico, Carranza may suit up in Wildcat blue one last time later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.