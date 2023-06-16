SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, June 18 Brawley Union High School's Tanner Carranza and Calexico High School's Leo Veliz will be representing the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference in the CIF SDS Padres High School All-Star Night at Petco Park.
“It's an honor to be selected, and I am excited for the game and opportunity to represent the Valley,” Brawley Wildcat Tanner Carranza said. “Sometimes the Valley is overlooked, but hopefully we show them that we have talent down here, we play with heart and can make an impact.”
This will be Carranza’s third time playing at Petco and second time playing at the MLB stadium this year. Carranza’s first time came around the same time last year when he participated in the Padres High School All-Star Game as a junior.
“This year, I am looking forward to enjoying myself and taking it all in,” Carranza said. “Hopefully, I get the chance to play on an MLB field again, but right now, I am focused on having fun.”
The All-Star Night will begin after the Padres conclude a regular season game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The night will kick off with the High School Home Run Derby, followed by the All-Star Game.
“It is my first time participating in the All-Star Game and playing at Petco, so I'm looking forward to having a good game,” Calexico Bulldog Leo Veliz said. “I feel proud to wear my high school colors one more time, and would like to hit a triple, a single and steal all the bases on Sunday.”
While last year Carranza was the only player from the Southeastern Conference selected, this year the Wildcat will have a familiar face in the dugout.
“It will be nice to have Leo out there," Carranza said. "Wwe played some summer ball together last year, and he’s a great guy to have on the field and in the dugout, so I am looking forward to it.”
Carranza finished the year with a.486 batting average and a .976 fielding percentage, while Veliz boasts a .350 batting average, scoring 37 runs for the Bulldogs and having 20 stolen bases during the 2023 season.
The All-Star Game will use an East-West format that is determined by the athletes’ school's geographical location according to Interstate 805, which has Carranza and Veliz both as part of the East squad.
The West team will be coached by Cathedral Catholic’s Gary Remiker, while the East is coached by Christian High’s Mike Mitchell. Both players and coaches were chosen by the CIF SDS Baseball Advisory Committee.
The same number of tickets purchased for the Padres game will be allocated for the All-Star Game and will be general admission. Tickets are digital and can be accessed in the MLB Ballpark app.
