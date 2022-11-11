BRAWLEY – Saturday morning the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley will kick off its 66th annual Cattle Call parade with a unique Grand Marshal.
There will actually be an entire baseball team as Grand Marshal as the Chamber chose to bestow its highest honor on the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Star team. The 1972 team are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of winning the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional All-Star Tournament.
“The team won the Southern California championship and the Regional state championship against all western sections of the United States; an achievement that had not been done in the 50 years before and has not been even closely repeated in the 50 years since,” according to a Brawley Chamber press release.
Founded in 1951 in New Jersey, the purpose of Babe Ruth Baseball was to develop a baseball program for young men between 13 and 15 years of age, as the founders believed the future of their community depended upon the proper development of young people.
The overall plan was to have baseball available to young people after they had finished their Little League careers at age 12. It is the 13-15 division where the young men first got to play on a regulation-size baseball diamond.
“At thirteen years old it was important to be involved in sports,” said 1972 All-Star Craig Kidwell. “It was like growing up when we played on the big diamond. That year I learned that I wasn’t a good hitter and became a pitcher.”
While the first Babe Ruth Baseball officially held its first World Series for the then 13-15 division in 1952, by 1972 a thirteen-year-old division had become separated from the fourteen and fifteen-year-olds.
It was not until 1980 that the first 13-Year-Old World Series was held, opening the door for members of the ‘72 All-Stars to view their final tournament win as the equivalent of a World Series win as there was no other team to beat.
The ‘72 All-Stars had to first win the league’s local Babe Ruth tournament. The All-Stars faced off against the Mexicali All-Stars, who they beat in the final game 15-1, following that up with winning the district tournament in San Clemente, California.
The All-Stars then won the 13-year-old Southern California Region’s tournament in Ventura, Calif. before advancing to the Pacific Southwest tourney in Wasco – located about 20 miles northwest of Bakersfield, California – where they claimed the title.
“It was deemed by Babe Ruth itself, and certainly our communities, that this was like winning the series,” Kidwell said. “We would have kept playing. We ready to go to the next tournament but there wasn’t one at the time so we just claimed it.”
Kidwell noted that at the time, probably most of the team did not realize what they accomplished.
“Honestly most of us did not at the time know the significance of what we were doing ... we were just playing ball,” he said. “Sure, we wish we had video of the games, but that was at least 20 years, maybe, in the future,” he said in the release.
The 1972 13-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars were unique on many levels.
First, their manager was then 18-year-old Robert Walk from Calipatria, who was assisted by then 16-year-old John Diaz – both of whom had recently finished their Babe Ruth careers.
While the team went by the name of “Brawley Babe Ruth,” the term ‘Brawley’ encompassed teams from Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, and Holtville, each of whom fielded 13-15 teams from which the 13-year-old All-Stars were selected.
Also, for the time, it was an “integrated” team, with Hispanic and Caucasian players that – while common for youth teams in the Valley – met with some racially-charged comments during their tournament run.
“At thirteen, those beach bums didn’t have much respect for our Hispanic players,” Kidwell said, “and our players handled it much more maturely than you would think. The moving around was great, we got to see different areas and a lot of the team had never left the Valley ... most of us were from modest means.”
The All-Stars will have a dinner banquet reunion gathering this weekend, which will include 1972 All-Stars Rom Medina and fellow Calipatrian Sam Underwood, along with Holtville’s Paul Serna, Jose Luqui, and Ralph Garcia, and Calexico’s Raul Gradillas, Joe Gerardo, David Zuniga, and Mike Ochoa.
In addition to Kidwell, the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth All-Stars features Robert Presley, Billy Maness, Samuel Perez, Richard Church, Kelly Boyd, and Gene Bumbera.
The ‘72 All-Stars’ Manager Robert Walk and Coach John Diaz will also be at the reunion, however two former players – Phillip Cerda of Holtville and John Gutierrez of Calexico – have passed away, lost “to the field of dreams in the sky,” Kidwell said.
“We are honored to celebrate the 1972 Babe Ruth All-Star Team,” Ramiro Urias, CEO for The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, said in the release.
“It is during these moments that we stand in awe of our community’s history,” Urias said. “Our Imperial Valley has much success with sports, and it’s because our athletes work hard every day.”
“We give thanks and praise to those of the 1972 Babe Ruth All-Stars for blazing the trail those 50 years ago,” Urias said.
The Cattle Call Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. in Brawley.
