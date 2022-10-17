EL CENTRO — Central Union High School Athletics Department is creating safe, welcoming environments where all students can celebrate athletic events and create lifelong memories in the process.
With the help of Imperial Valley Respite (IV Respite) and Autism Support of Imperial County (ASIC), the Central athletics department recognized the Spartans’ special needs students, as well as those from surrounding communities of Heber, Seeley, and rural areas of El Centro.
With support from the Central administration and the Imperial County Office of Education, the Spartans are finding unique ways to expand their reach and grow their fandom.
Led by Central Athletic Director Joshua Wise, the department and partnering organizations invited special needs students and their families to be honorary spectators for the 2022 Football City Championship between Central and Southwest high schools in September.
Students and their families ran through the famous Sparty Tunnel during pre-game, getting the opportunity to watch the game by the new Spartan Wall next to the Scoreboard.
“The goal was to have students enjoy something new and fun, and possibly open the door for them to attend more sporting events in the future,” Wise said.
“The students work hard in their classrooms and are great children to their parents," he said, "and they, too, deserve to be a part of these rich traditions that we celebrate."
"We care about them and wanted them to be the first to enjoy one of the best views at Cal Jones Field," Wise said. "Now, they can always go back and replay those fond memories they created with their friends and families.”
The idea of Central athletics working with ASIC started during the 2021 baseball season, when CUHS's special needs students were recognized at a the annual Autism Support baseball game, held at Southwest High in 2021.
From there the seed of cooperation had been planted, growing from one El Centro high school to the other.
“We wanted to be able to provide our exceptional students the opportunity to be a part of our Friday night lights experience … it is important that they feel welcomed and safe in our sporting events,” Wise said.
After running through the Sparty Tunnel, the students witnessed performances by The Great Spartan Marching Band and watched the galloping horse, as horse rider Kate Richardson led the Spartan football team onto Cal Jones Field.
For the Spartans, it was the perfect time to spread the excitement of one of El Centro's richest traditions, which also helped new fans experience the fun of the City Championship, and form new memories.
In addition to providing food and drinks for the students, IV Respite captured all the moments of the event. Videographers and photographers caught all the excitement.
As a community, Central athletics is looking for innovative ways to redefine what it means to be a fan of the Spartans.
“I cannot wait to collaborate with ASIC and ICOE again so we can have them be a part of the winter season and other sporting events on campus,” Wise said.
“Hopefully in the future we can work with other districts and local organizations to join us in helping students have fun at sporting events,” he said.
