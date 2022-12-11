Central Esports team concludes first season

EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School Spartans Esports Club team has finished their first season competing in the CIF-sanctioned Rocket League Tournament, hosted by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation and Valorant, which is part of the High School Esports League.
“Some of the highlights were being able to play and compete together,” said sophomore and Esports Team Captain Joedi Aguilar. “We have been friends for a while, so we have a lot of chemistry, which helped us throughout the season.”
"Valorant" is a "5v5 multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) where one team attacks and the other defends," according to digitaltrends.com.
The Spartans’ eleventh-seeded Valorant team includes senior Hidai Coronel, sophomore Nicolas Arviza, and freshman Joshua Caloca, freshmen Andres Salazar, freshmen Christopher Curiel and Aguilar. The Central Valorant Team took on 22nd-seeded Quartz Hill High School in the Western Conference “Redemption Road” Playoffs, ultimately falling 0-2.
“As a team and because we are friends, it was easy to goof off at first," Aguilar said, "but as we got deeper into the season, we have developed a more serious approach.”
The Spartans’ Valorant Team finished the regular season 5-3 and Top 48 in the Western Conference “Redemption Road” Tournament Playoffs.
"Rocket League is the video game version of "soccer, but with rocket-powered cars," according to a Peach Belt Conference (Esports) press release.
The Spartans' Rocket League team, made up of Aguilar, Salazar, Curiel, and sophomore Ryder Wilkmson, defeated Casa Grande High School 3-0 in the Lower Round 5 match of the tournament but fell 0-3 to Laguna Hills High School in Lower Round 6 match.
“It was a little weird at first because coming together as a team happened so fast,” Salazar said, “but once that was over, we came together, went undefeated and everyone did their thing.”
The Spartans’ Rocket League team finished Top 12 in the Rocket Leagues' 64-team double-elimination tournament. The team won four of the five matches played throughout the tournament.
“Going into next season, we are going to work on communication and being more prepared as a team,” Salazar said. “It is about playing with each other more and building our team’s cohesiveness.”
The Spartans will return to the screens next semester as they plan to compete in Rocket League and Valorant.
“Hopefully, we can play more often and bring home the championship next season, '' Aguilar said.
