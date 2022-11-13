EL CENTRO — On Thursday night in honor of veterans day weekend the Central Union High School Spartans recognized a group of local veterans before the CIF-SDS D-II Quarterfinals playoff football game against the Brawley Union High School Wildcats.
“We are going to honor the brave men and women for their services in the U.S. Armed forces to those who helped protect our nation,” Joshua Wise, CUHS Athletic Director, said in a press release.
Spartan Athletic Club member and army veteran Domingo Valdez appreciates the rich tradition the Spartans provide for the community.
“There is a certain pride that comes from being part of a school with so much tradition,” said Valdez. “The community is the most important part, and it is great when you can help or contribute to your community.”
Veterans were honored before the national anthem and thanked for their service to their country before the coin toss.
