Injuries didn't keep Samantha Garcia out of the starting lineup for the Saint Peter's University (N.J.) Women's Soccer Team.
The Central Union High School graduate played 12 of 18 games (4-13-1) in her freshman season this fall. She started each time and finished sixth — and third among the freshmen — in minutes played.
At 5-foot-8, tallest among the defenders, Garcia was injured in preseason. She said she missed two preseason games with a badly sprained ankle suffered when a player stepped on her ankle after she slid on a tackle.
Then she injured her knee. She rehabbed the ankle and knee throughout the season and said both were heavily taped when she played.
She was one of the two center back positions in the formation. She played 77 minutes in her debut and the entire 90 minutes in every game after.
Garcia acknowledged feeling fatigued the last 15 minutes of some games yet said, "My fitness went up. I felt more productive."
She described the team as building attacks through balls to the wings. Some were short passes, others "long balls over the top and the wings take on defenders."
"I became a little more confident in my touch on the ball and confident in going up with the ball," Garcia said about controlling possession.
Garcia handled free kicks early in the season but as the season progressed, she positioned inside the goal box to try to head balls toward the net. She was inside the box on Saint Peter's corner kicks too, near the far post to try to head the ball in.
When the opponent had corner kicks, "We try to see the main player they were going for," she said. "That was my mark, staying right on her."
She and a teammate handled throw-ins along either sideline. Garcia said her lone assist was on a throw-in.
In the offseason Garcia said she will work on improving her speed.
"I'm not as fast as I should be at the moment," she said, noting that she also is trying to improve her technical skills with the ball.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Previously at El Centro's Southwest High School, Charles Thomas had six points for Fisher College (Mass.) against Bryant & Stratton College Rochester. The junior also had two assists and one rebound.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
