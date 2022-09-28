In addition to week seven’s Friday night being the beginning of the IVL and Desert League, a non-league game at Cal Jones Field that night will feature one of the strongest teams to visit the Valley in the past decade.
The 7 p.m. game features a marque matchup as the Central High Spartans host the Mater Dei High Crusaders of Chula Vista.
The Crusaders are no strangers to Imperial Valley teams as nearly half a century ago Mater Dei was founded as Marian High School, the first co-educational Catholic high school in San Diego.
In 2007, the name was changed to Mater Dei and the location of the school moved from South San Diego to the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista.
In 2021, the Crusaders went 13-0, including a home win against Brawley, and winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship and then a CIF State crown, the second in the school’s history, and this year the Crusaders made the unusual decision of moving up two divisions to D-I.
The move to the top division has resulted in Mater Dei, despite a 1-4 record, being ranked seventh overall in CIF with Central (3-2, 1-0 IVL) meanwhile ranked sixteenth overall and fourth in D-II, and trying to hold or improve on that position could potentially result in a first round playoff a bye.
Discussing Central’s decision to take on a D-I powerhouse in the preseason, Central coach David Pena articulated that while it may not look like it at first glance, the game has its benefits and is a ‘win’ for Central no matter what happens on the field Friday night.
“It’s a one-year deal… they needed a game and we needed a home game and it comes at a good time in our schedule,” Pena said explaining some the practicality that went into the scheduling.
“Because they are D-I, we get closer to max power ranking points even if we lose …so our fans get a chance to see a fantastic team, and for us, we get to go against a great team and see what we’ve got.”
Friday night the Brawley Wildcats (3-2) will be in Yuma looking to build on the momentum of two straight wins when they journey to Gila Ridge High to take on the Hawks at 7:00 p.m.
Last Friday night the Wildcats defeated the Fallbrook High Warriors (4-2, 1-0 Valley League) by a score of 21-17 and the win was an upset of sorts, as going into the game, Division II Brawley was ranked 28th overall in the CIF-SDS while the Warriors were the top-ranked team in Division IV and ranked 22nd overall.
Also traveling over the state-line into Arizona Friday night are the Southwest Eagles (0-5, 0-1 IVL) who will take on the Kofa Kings (0-3) at 7 p.m. at Kofa High. The Eagles are looking to rebound from their City Championship game loss last week to Central.
Additionally, week seven finds two Valley teams as the Desert’s League Holtville Vikings (3-3) and Calipatria Hornets (0-5) on their bye week.
The Vikings return to the gridiron at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the traditional Imperial Valley Classic rivalry game against Imperial at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.
For the Vikings of coach Jason Turner, the bye comes after three tough losses and with three top opponents Imperial, Palo Verde and Vincent Memorial on deck.
“We have had some tough games and we have a few tough games coming up so the bye is coming at a good time,” Turner said. “On the other hand, this week also gives us time to simplify things and get to a lot of basic fundamentals with a lot of reps.”
The Hornets of coach Benny Carter-Martin will return to action on October 7, traveling to Blythe for a Desert League game against Palo Verde.
As a final note for this week, while no Imperial Valley or Desert League teams play on Thursday, not all members of the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association have the night off.
The IVFOA will have a crew in action Thursday night at the northern most point of Imperial County in Salton City as the West Shores High Wildcats (0-1) host an eight-man football game against the Julian High Eagles (0-4) at 6:30 p.m.
West Shores and Julian compete in the CIF-SDS’s Southern Conference’s Citrus League, one of four eight-man football leagues in Division VI, along with Borrego Springs and Warner High Schools and San Pasqual Academy of Escondido.
