Central’s Sullivan to signs with Western Colorado

EL CENTRO — If it seems like there’s a football pipeline between Central Union High School and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, that’s because there kind of is.
Michael Sullivan, a graduating senior who has been a stalwart safety and wide receiver for the Spartans over the past three seasons is the latest CUHS kid to head for the Centennial State, announcing on Friday his commitment to suit up for the NCAA Division II Western Colorado University Mountaineers next fall in a small ceremony at Spartan Arena.
Sullivan follows in the footsteps of Thadeo Campbell and Joseph Tarango who shipped out to Colorado State-Pueblo last year.
As with all things in this current era of Central football, the sudden rise in the number of Spartans heading for the (really big) hills can be laid at the feet of head coach David Peña, who spent six years coaching under WCU top-man Jas Bains and has extensive connections throughout the RMAC.
For Sullivan, the choice to attend Western over other potential landing spots like the University of St. Thomas (an NCAA D-III school in Minnesota currently attempting to jump to Division I due to wonky conference membership issues) was a no-brainer thanks in large part to the similarities between the Mountaineers’ program and the one Peña has implemented here.
“Last summer, I went up for a camp and I performed really well, and after that they put me high on the board for recruits,” said Sullivan, retracing the steps that led him to WCU.
“I knew the second day of my visit [that I wanted to play here],” Sullivan went on. “Just meeting the players, seeing the facilities and how we (at Central) mimic their program with the brotherhood and the grit and the determination, and I just loved that … and I knew that it would be easy for me to just plug into that program and go right away.”
Sullivan said the Western staff liked his potential to be “a receiver who can win one-on-ones — a speed burner, stuff like that, just an all-around playmaker for the team — but also someone who knows his role and when to block and make the right play.”
He certainly fit that bill for the Spartans. Occasionally breaking out highlight-reel moves in the open field and other times making lunch bucket plays on defense.
Despite a series of nagging injuries that blighted his senior season, Sullivan still finished atop the team leaderboard in receiving yards with 692 and was third in total tackles with 43.
His performance against the Del Valle Conquistadors last September showed him at his best.
He had three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, plus a huge punt return for a TD and a team-high 14 tackles as to help Central make the most of its historic trip to Texas with a 34-21 win.
Proud of the part he played in helping the Spartans transform into back-to-back IVL champs, Sullivan hopes that he can help spur a similar reversal of fortunes in Gunnison, where the Mountaineers haven’t posted a winning record since 2016.
“They have all the pieces, and I just wanna be a part of that process of becoming a great team out there,” he said. “I’m just ready to help this team get to the top.”
Of leaving high school Sullivan said that ““It’s all positive vibes. It’s gonna be tough leaving, but I gotta do what I gotta do. I’m ready for this new chapter, and I’m embracing it. … I’m looking forward to experiencing the new environment in Colorado, experiencing the cold weather and making new bonds out there.”
When he’s not gridding it out, Sullivan plans to hit the books in the pursuit of a degree in Petroleum Geology.
“I like the idea that the harder you work (in that field) the more you get paid. I’m kinda the person that likes to go above and beyond, and to get rewarded for that sound good. Also I’m just very interested in geology and the study of land formations and stuff like that,” he said.
