IMPERIAL VALLEY – As the Southeastern Conference heads into the last week of Imperial Valley and Desert League boys basketball races, the 2023 season has, as in past years, come down to the last few games.
What sets 2023 apart however is that the IVL’s Central Spartan and Desert League Imperial Tigers boys teams assured themselves at least a co-championship with victories last week.
The key wins came on Thursday night, when Central (16-9, 5-1 IVL) pulled out a 64-60 win over the Calexico High Bulldogs (14-8, 5-2 IVL), and Imperial (14-8, 7-1 DL) traveled to defeat the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (19-5, 6-2 DL) by a score of 67-58.
The wins allow both Central and Imperial to control their own destiny and claim outright championships with league victories this week.
With a nail-biting, three-point bucket in the previous win over Calexico at Spartan Arena, Central knew they needed to step up traveling to Calexico's Varner Gym, with a key being the return to action by sophomore Jared Martin.
“We expected a tough game and we were ready for it, the kids were ready,” Central Coach Deon Stanton said. “And having Jared back from an ankle sprain was a plus as he missed the first game, but he bounced back very quickly.”
Martin made his presence known as he was the only Spartan to score in every quarter, leading the team with 19 points including a three-pointer, while Seth Johnson hit four three-pointers in route to scoring 14 points. Central's Jacob Vargas also added ten points, netting six clutch points in the fourth quarter.
“Jared gives us a presence in the key ... he’s the biggest kid we have and he can go outside too, and we try to have him flow in and out,” Stanton said. “We need him inside the key to pull their defense in and open up the outside shooters, and if they double-team hit he can find the open man.”
After leading 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, Calexico trailed Central 31-29 at halftime and then were outscored 18-12 in the third quarter as Central pulled away. The Spartans held on as the Bulldogs came up just short despite a 19-15 fourth-quarter effort.
“Central is a good team, full of talent," Calexico Coach Hugo Ortega said, "and we prepared for the whole team knowing Martin would play … we scout and take pride in doing it.”
“I think not having Martin for a while made the other players get better," Ortega said, "and we talk about defense and getting stops. We played defensively but not consistently in that game.”
Four seniors led the Bulldogs in scoring, with Abel Tabarez leading Calexico with 20 points including a three-pointer, Landon Blaisdell scoring 13 points, Aidan Carrasco scoring ten points, and Cesar Castro hitting three treys for nine points.
Imperial, meanwhile, found themselves with two tough games last week, surviving at home against the Calipatria Hornets 50-48 to set up the co-championship clinking road win at Vincent Memorial Catholic on Thursday.
“We had a close one against Calipat on Monday and we were able to sneak out of the gym with the win,” said Imperial Coach David Milan, a former Hornet standout himself, said. “Our focus was obviously on Vincent to get at least a co-championship and that that game would dictate if we were possible champs, co-champs or second-place.”
Imperial settled the issue with the “W” but Vincent did not go quietly into the night, trailing only by four points 33-29 at halftime, before the Tigers pounced for a 23-14 fourth quarter performance.
“The atmosphere was great for both teams," Milan said. "We got support from our fans and families and it was a great for a road game. Their energy got the boys to punch through in the third and fourth quarters.”
Leading the way for the Tigers was junior Jared Nixon who had a game-high 25 points, twelve of which came in the fourth quarter while pulling down eight rebounds and handing off three assists.
Imperial received 14-point performances from freshman Giovani Robles and junior David Scariano, who each hit nine points in the critical fourth quarter. Robles grabbed ten rebounds and Scariano added seven more.
Monday night, February 6, Imperial will host Calexico in a non-league meeting between the two Southeastern Conference champions before the Desert League finishes up on Thursday, February 9, with Imperial at Holtville High, while Vincent Memorial will be at Calipatria.
Central has two IVL home games this week hosting, Brawley on Tuesday, February 7, and Southwest on Thursday, February 9. Calexico finishes IVL play Thursday, February 9 against Palo Verde at Varner Gym in Calexico.
All games are scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m.
