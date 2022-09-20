EL CENTRO- Support, succession, and soccer. This past Saturday the Central girls' soccer team hosted their first fundraiser of the year, yet for long-time head coach Ramon Lopez this was his last. The team hosted the first Desert Divas golf tournament fundraiser at Rio Bend Golf Course to raise proceeds for the upcoming soccer season. While Lopez stepped down from a position he held for nineteen years, it was not in his nature to leave his successor high and dry.
“I did not want to leave without giving the new head coach something for the upcoming season, so my wife and I decided to reach out to Rio Bend and see if we could make this soccer fundraiser that started as an idea, become a reality,” said Lopez.
For Pro Shop manager, Adriana Leal, making this fundraiser happen was imperative. As a former professional athlete, Leal recognizes the importance that sports play and the support necessary to continue playing sports at a competitive level.
“I played sports in high school and getting approached by Coach Lopez made me go for it, this was going to be a hit and not miss. It’s always exciting whenever you can help young athletes, and this is just opening the door to a lot more things,” said Leal.
The Divas Fundraiser drew various participants, from high school golfers to some of Lopez’s previous soccer players. For former Spartan Alexa Campos, this was an opportunity to support the team and sport that played a crucial role during her time at Central. Campos played varsity soccer for four years and remembers her time fondly, describing the team as a 'little family.'
Vincent Memorial juniors Laura Rojas and Zsasha Martin del Campo, who also participated in the event, both started playing recently and have fallen in love with the sport. The duo highlights how some of their favorite memories include meeting new people on the course and seeing their game improve each match.
For Central senior golfer Galilea Serrano, who came out to support her fellow student-athletes, this year has marked her first year playing high school golf. Serrano’s game has grown since first stepping on the green, and she has enjoyed every moment so far.
“I’ve enjoyed playing with my friends, the learning process has been good, and overall the season has been fun. It can be tough learning something new, but my team and coach have made the process as smooth as possible,” said Serrano.
This tournament is one of its firsts, and its success would not have been possible without the support of the community, athletes, and fans. As an alum and former soccer head coach, this was Ramon Lopez's way of giving back to the Central community before bidding his final farewell.
“The support of the student-athletes, staff, and parents is just one factor of why we were able to establish a successful soccer program. I am so grateful to everyone who played a role, I appreciate the community and always want to give back,” said Lopez.
While Lopez describes his time as head coach as memorable and happy, his career speaks for itself, having done everything possible for his team. The passing of the torch may come with bittersweet feelings, but for Lopez, this succession line is hitting a little closer to home.
As the Spartans enter the upcoming season, a new ‘Lopez’ will be at the helm. The team will be led by Francisco Lopez, also known as ‘coach Pancho.’ While there might be some big shoes to fill, coach Pancho is ready for the challenge. Pancho worked under Lopez as an assistant coach for four years before taking on this new position.
“I’m excited because I’ve coached a lot of the girls that are there now since they were about seven years old, so it’s nice to bring them up and not only see them at the high school level but coach them and go through it together,” said Pancho.
As coach Pancho prepares for the season, you can expect the Spartans to play with a lot of heart and be fun to watch come the winter season.
