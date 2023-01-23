Following the 2022 Imperial Valley football season, the Central Union High School Spartans' football team has had two of its senior football players sign NCAA National Letters of Intent for full college scholarships to play Division I football.
The two players are Charlie Sullivan, who will be attending California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly SLO), and Skylar Cook, who will be attending the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
That Cook and Sullivan have attained such high-level scholarships is not lost on Central's Head Coach David Pena, who summed the duo up with the simplest but most impactful statement.
“They are leaders on the field; they are committed to being the best they can be on and off the field,” Pena said. “They are simply, in the best sense of the term, student-athletes.”
Pena credit his players success to also competing to be better, whether training or playing three sports, and carrying that attitude over to the classroom and to the recruiting process.
Both Cook and Sullivan signed their National Letters last month during the NCAA approved the early signing period, which ran from December 21 to 23 in 2022.
SKYLAR COOK – UNM LOBOS
Cook's stellar three-sport career at Central Union High included being named a three-time First Team All Imperial Valley League selection and a second team All CIF San Diego Section selection.
Additionally, Cook also earned First Team All IVL honors in baseball and was named Central’s Defensive Player of the Year in football, and twice in basketball. He also added Fall San Diego Mission Federal Credit Union (CIF SDS) Student-Athlete of the Year to his resume.
In his three seasons as a defensive back on the Spartan varsity football team, Cook amassed 120 tackles, including 81 solo tackles, and nine interceptions while also playing on offense as a wide-receiver.
”After my freshman year and I made the switch to primarily playing defense and I found I loved it at safety," Cook said. "I found I would rather give the hit than take the hit. Especially in my senior year I wanted to focus on defense, and New Mexico's defensive coaches appreciate that I can catch the ball rather than just knock it down.”
One of only three of the 11 initial Lobos signees slated for the defensive side of the ball, Cook will enroll this fall as New Mexico announced his signing on Twitter (@UNMLoboFB), letting everyone know that Cook is ready to play, tweeting "...Get you a high school senior at safety that looks like a college senior. We just did that!!! Welcome to the Lobo Family Skylar Cook!!! Lobo fans will love seeing @_skylarcook fly around University Stadium!!!"
"I'm pretty sure that was the defensive backs and line coaches that came to watch me play," Cook said. "I think they were emphasizing that my frame was already at a collegiate level and that physically I'm mature."
While playing collegiate football was a top priority for Cook, he was attracted to New Mexico because of what his scholarship experience could ultimately gain for him.
“Fresno State and USD (University of San Diego) were both interested in me,” Cook said, “but the most important thing for me was my education, and New Mexico has a nationally recognized business program.”
Visiting the campus also left an impression on Cook.
“Albuquerque is a very wide-spread city, more populated than El Centro but has the small-town feel, the elevation is higher and it's cooler and cold right now,” Cook said. “I loved the campus ... the openness, the architecture, and the athletic facilities are great.”
Not surprisingly, Cook, being raised in a close-knit family, was also attracted to New Mexico because of the interest they displayed in him as both a football player and as an individual.
“Their interest was very strong and they definitely made a continuous effort to meet me and my family,” Cook said. “They make numerous visits to the Valley and not just to watch me play football, but also to learn what kind of a person I am and about my family.”
What they found was strong family support for Cook, leading with his mother, Dawn McKinney, and brothers and former Spartans' Randy and Brandon Andrews. Brandon Cook is also playing on a scholarship to South Dakota State University.
“Definitely my Mom, she's the closest relationship in my life,” Cook said. “My brothers are a big part of my life as mentors and role models, and they didn't let me win anything when I was young, they made me work for everything,” the new UNM Lobo said.
When asked if he had any comments he wanted to add to the IVP interview, Cook was quick to answer.
“I wanted to say that none of this would have happened without the help of The Man Upstairs who has blessed me with all the people around me.”
CHARLIE SULLIVAN – CAL POLY SLO MUSTANGS
Another three-sport standout for the Central, Sullivan is following up his impressive football career by currently playing his third year of varsity basketball before joining the track team this spring to defend this Imperial Valley League championship titles in the 200 and 400 meter races.
"I love playing multiple sports but I'll be playing the one that I love the most at Cal Poly," Sullivan said.
Football is also the sport that gained Sullivan the most local notoriety, as a Central Running Back, Sullivan rushed for 1,347 yards and 19 touchdowns during his just completed senior season. Sullivan's high school career football totals include rushing for 2,158 yards and 33 touchdowns, and 32 receptions for seven more touchdowns for the Spartans.
Sullivan dominated IVL opponents in 2022, scoring four touchdowns against Imperial and Southwest, while scoring three touchdowns against Brawley in the CIF SDS D-II playoffs and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, in the infamous Bell Game.
As impressive as those stats are, it was Sullivan's stats on defense that garnered him the full-scholarship that weighed important for Cal Poly SLO, whose Head Coach Paul Wulff introduced Sullivan as an incoming linebacker.
"Charlie played running back and linebacker in high school. We had him in summer camp this past year and we're very impressed with his explosiveness and quickness as an athlete,” Wulff said via a Cal Poly SLO press release on signing day. “Charlie will bring an excellent amount of speed and physicality to the linebacker group."
On defense, Sullivan notched 57 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, as well as 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in the 2022 season.
“Personally, with football I don't care what side I was on,” said Sullivan, who was named to the All Imperial Valley League First Team on both offense and defense, and named the IVL's Offensive MVP.
“Cal Poly said they want me to play on defense and I guess they see something in my defensive potential more than on offense,” the future Mustangs' linebacker said.
Towards that end, while the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Sullivan continues to compete for Central this spring, the Cal Poly SLO Mustangs already have him beginning a training regimen to increase his strength.
"They haven't said anything about whether I'll continue in track to work on my speed," Sullivan said, who has weight-trained a Central for four years, "but they already sent me their workout plan and it's way different from what I've been doing."
Sullivan worked diligently to gain his scholarship fielding offers from University of California Davis, Idaho State, Colgate, Air Force Academy and the University of San Diego before choosing Cal Poly SLO.
“I met some of their coaches at a showcase at Redlands University and I went to one of their summer football camps,” Sullivan said. “They knew I was there at camp and I got to talk to more coaches and to get used to the campus.”
The quality of the school, which ranks first in the California State University system, and the campus were both factors in Sullivan's school decision.
"I fell in love with the environment and area ... when I was up there I took a tour to an overview of the campus and it's impressive,” Sullivan said.
Born in Virginia, Sullivan came to El Centro in the third grade when his father, Michael Sr., moved Charlie along with older brother Michael Jr., and mother Nellie as part of his duty assignment as an officer in the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.
Besides learning a great athletic work ethic from his family (Michael Jr., was a three-sport athlete at Central) and a love for basketball (Nellie Sullivan is the varsity girls basketball coach at Southwest), Charlie also learned the value of getting a solid education, which aided his scholarship pursuit.
"I was always taught that sports was a stepping stone for education ... succeeding in the classroom always came first," Charlie Sullivan said. "Actually, I was taught to do the best I can do no matter what I am doing," he said.
