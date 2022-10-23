IMPERIAL — The Central Spartans (3-0) put on an offensive show as they took on the Imperial Tigers (1-2), shutting them out, 34-0 on Friday in Imperial.
The first half started with a strong defensive effort from the Spartans as they intercepted the ball. Charlie Sullivan scored a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:06 in first quarter, making the score 7-0.
Sullivan's first quarter touchdown set the tone for the rest of the game as the Spartans maintained the momentum throughout.
The Spartans’ defense was led by Jacob De La Rosa, who finished with four tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. Skylar Cook and Israel Rascon each added three tackles to the defensive clampdown on the Tigers.
Currently, leading the Spartans in tackles per game is senior Rudy Lizaola, averaging 6.6 tackles per game.
“We came out a lot faster, played hard, and our defense came through as always,” Lizaola said. “We have been focusing on getting better week by week; not turning over the ball and just focusing on the little things.”
The Tigers’ defense was led by Aiden Shields, who finished with eight tackles, followed by Seth Shaw, Zach Ray, and Victor Valenzuela, who added six tackles each.
Despite the outcome, Imperial head coach David Shaw has tried to instill a sense of persistence in his team, especially when times get tough.
“Central deserves credit, they had a great game,” Shaw said, “but our players are tough. They competed, played hard and never gave up, which is the kind of effort you want to see as a coach.”
Offensively, the Spartans added a 52-yard touchdown run with 5:08 in the second quarter. Quarterback Damian Rodriguez connected with Jared Martin for a 36-yard touchdown pass to put the Spartans ahead, 20-0, going into halftime.
Rodriguez passed for 242 yards and finished with one touchdown.
Sullivan, who rushed for 146 yards, added two more touchdowns in the second half to solidify the Spartans’ win over the Tigers.
Central Head Coach David Pena was pleased with the win, saying each player completed their duties and played to the best of their abilities.
“Our defense is such a crucial part of our team," Pena said, "but all season the focus has been on everyone following their assignments, and we did that tonight.”
For freshman Emiliano Morales this season has been about fine tuning the little things and learning how to be more effective on the field.
“It has been crazy," Morales said. "The energy from the team and the fans are unreal … but for me it has been about thinking about every move more in-depth, securing the ball, and staying focused, especially with the big Bell Game next.”
As the Spartans head into the Bell Game next week with more than a century into the Central-Brawley rivalry, Pena looks forward to a tough week in practice.
“It is a game filled with a deep-rooted tradition and great football but our mentality will stay the same: do your job, and give it 100% every play,” the coach said.
Both teams will return to the gridiron on Friday, October 28, as the Central Spartans (3-0 IVL, 5-3 overall) travel to meet the Brawley Wildcats (3-0 IVL, 7-2 overall) for the annual Bell Game.
The Imperial Tigers (1-2 IVL, 6-3 overall) take on the Southwest Eagles (0-3 IVL, 1-8 overall) for the annual Johnny Romero Fireman’s Helmet Game.
