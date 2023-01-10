CIF boys and girls soccer system quirky but makes sense

IMPERIAL VALLEY – The CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conferences committed to realigning the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues in boys and girls soccer in order to help their member schools maintain league schedules that are both competitive and balanced, in terms of divisional play.
The system makes sense overall, given that with the CIF’s competitive equity system, most of the San Diego Section’s leagues are structured that way. However it does produce some quirks.
This season Exhibit A in Southeastern Conference quirks concerns the Brawley High Wildcats and Imperial High Tigers boys soccer teams.
In 2022, both Brawley and Imperial boys teams played in the Desert League and were led by Imperial, who won both DL and the CIF SDS Division V championship. Both teams moved up from D-V to D-IV, and head into this seasons Imperial Valley League with interesting scheduling results.
“We will play five times during the season, one was planned before we knew we were both realigned into the IVL,” Brawley boys Coach Frank Felix said. “We then meet them twice in two different tournaments and that was just the luck of the draw.”
In the regularly scheduled match last week, Brawley (12-2-2) prevailed at Simpson-Shimoto Field in Imperial, 4-1, over the Imperial Tigers (6-7-2), with the victory coming after the Wildcats also defeated the Tigers by the same score at Southwest High School’s tournament in December.
“Normally if they weren’t in the same league we’d be looking to play them, and we’ve done it in the past because it’s a good match and their coach (Mario Aguilera) does a good job,” Felix said, noting the two teams tied 2-2 in pool play at the 44th Annual Grossmont Tournament.
"Last year we weren’t as fortunate as they beat us three times, so we have kind of redeemed ourselves," Felix said, "but with two matches to play it’s not over yet."
The two teams could have agreed to cancel last week’s non-league match but it meant an opportunity to tune up for IVL play this week after the winter recess.
“Then we needed a game last week to prep for IVL this week and they were available, and we took advantage of the proximity and both agreed to play,” Felix said, noting a potential sixth match could be on the horizon. “Ironically, we were both realigned by CIF to D-IV this season, so it’s possible after the two IVL matches we could meet again in the CIF playoffs.”
This past Saturday afternoon, January 7, was supposed to feature a battle of boys CIF SDS Division I soccer teams in the Valley, yet the Steele Canyon High School Cougars canceled their match with the Calexico Bulldogs.
Calexico (5-4-1) will open defense of their IVL title on Wednesday, January 11, when they will host Imperial. Imperial lost a close non-league match last week to the El Capitan High School Vaqueros (7-6-1), by a score of 2-1, in Imperial.
Meanwhile in IVL boys soccer action, Brawley will also open play this Wednesday at Southwest High (2-9-3), facing an Eagle team that defeated the Gila Ridge High Hawks (4-2) by a score of 2-0, in Yuma, on Friday, January 6.
Today in IVL boys soccer action, the Central Spartans (5-3-5) are coming off a 2-1 loss last week to Santana High in Santee and a 4-0 victory over the Yuma Catholic High boys soccer team at Cal Jones Field. The Central Spartans will host the Holtville Vikings (5-7-1).
After a relatively quiet week in non-league girls soccer last week, the girls' teams will open Desert League and IVL play starting today, January 10, against the Borrego Springs High School Rams and newly Southeastern Conference-joined West Shores High School.
The Southwest girls (5-10) host Borrego Springs (0-3) today in the schools' first meeting. The Southwest Eagle girls were busy last week with three matches, where they unfortunately fell to Calexico, Gila Ridge and Desert Mirage.
Also today in the Desert League girls’ match, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (4-8-2) visit the Vincent Memorial Catholic Scots (1-7). In IVL girls soccer action, the Central Spartans (5-7-1), fresh off a 6-2 win at Yuma Catholic last Friday, travel to Holtville (4-6).
The Calexico Bulldog girls – who picked up two victories last week defeating Southwest 3-0 in a non-league match and a 4-0 win over Holtville in a tournament game – will open IVL play at Imperial (8-5-2). Imperial lost 5-0 to Olympian High in Chula Vista on Saturday, January 7.
