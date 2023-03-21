Former Central Union High School (CUHS) baseball Head Coach David Middleton was honored recently by being named a recipient of a "Head Coach Award" by the High School Sports Association of San Diego.
Unable to attend the HSSA ceremony held in February at the Marina Village in San Diego as he was to be honored along with four other coaches, Middleton was honored last week prior to a CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Meeting at Imperial High School on Wednesday, March 15, in Imperial.
The local ceremony opened with comments from CIF Southeastern Conference President and Middleton's long-time friend, Joe Evangelist, who was at a one-time in Middleton's career the athletic director for the Spartans. Middleton's career spanned from 1974 to 2004 at CUHS.
“The award is recognition of the thirty years of coaching and dedication that Dave gave to Central High,” Evangelist said, noting the award honors former and current coaches, athletic directors and administrators, and members of the media.
“It has been an amazing thirty years of coaching and I learned a lot from my coaches,” Middleton said. “I always observed what my coaches did well and incorporated that into my coaching, except for yelling ... I didn't like that and wanted to be under control and respectful.”
Chuck Wattes, who grew up with Middleton and was a long-time teammate, agreed that Middleton led by example.
"We started together at Sunbeam Little League and played throughout high school, and he was always quiet, devoted to the sport and had a great attitude," Wattes said.
A three-sport athlete at Central, Middleton had ample coaches to learn from as he was a standout running back, linebacker and defensive back on the Spartan football team under coaches Jim and Jack Davis.
Middleton was also a Desert Valley League wrestling champion under Coach Stan Ginger and, as no surprise, was a stellar pitcher in baseball under Coach Jim Wilson.
“I was a good pitcher but I was not a great hitter ... just give me the ball and let me get on the mound,” Middleton said.
Middleton combined with fellow pitcher and his future assistant coach, Lefty Martin, to form a formidable pitching combo.
Evangelist also pointed out that Middleton pitched at Imperial Valley College for two seasons before boldly walking-on to the baseball team at San Diego State University under legendary Coach Jim Dietz.
“I do remember walking into his office one day out of the clear blue and said I wanted to play,” Middleton said, later earning a scholarship from the Aztecs. "He set me up with a work out with the pitching coach and they liked what they saw."
After graduation from SDSU, Middleton began his teaching career in Heber but found his way back to Central and was an assistant football coach when the head baseball coach resigned in 1974.
“I went in and asked for the job and principal (Blinn) Tenney knew me well, so I guess he trusted me,” said Middleton. “I thought I was ready for it and it was what I wanted to do and I took the opportunity.”
Middleton later retired as a teacher in 2010.
At the Imperial ceremony, several members of Middleton's 1988 baseball team – considered by most local baseball watchers as perhaps the best team ever to play high school ball locally – attended the event to honor their former coach.
The '88 Spartans baseball club went 21-5 on the season, claiming the Desert Valley League Championship and accomplished the rare feat of advancing as far as the Southern Section CIF semifinals.
The team would have six players go on to play college baseball, two play in the minor leagues and at least four who would become varsity baseball head coaches.
Judging from those in the room and others unable to attend, if the mission of high school coaching is to prepare young players to be successful in life, Middleton accomplished that task and then some.
Among those present was '88 catcher James Davis, who is the athletic director and head baseball coach at Granite Hills High in El Cajon, where Davis has won three CIF Divisional championships and a one-time runner-up nod.
“Your rules, your attitude, your character, and sportsmanship led us by example,” Davis said to Middleton.
It was Davis who accepted Middleton's award at the HSSA San Diego ceremony.
“You treated us as we now treat our teams and how we try to treat other teams,” David said in Imperial.
The “our” in regards to influencing his players throughout their careers was seconded by '88 infielder Pedro Carranza who played college and professional baseball before becoming a CIF SDS divisional winning coach at Brawley Union High.
“I look at my program and reflect on how you influenced me and of all my coaches ... you are among the top,” Carranza said, noting that Middleton quietly supported his players in many ways. “I remember I had an older glove and needed a new one, and you supplied it. You still continue to give.”
Middleton's coaching tree is as expansive as it is impressive, as in addition to Davis and Carranza, the '88 team also produced current Central Coach Gene Martin, and current Central Principal Craig Lyon, who also spoke.
Middleton's footprint can also be found at Southwest High School. SHS's first head baseball coach was the late Mickey Carter, who played left field for Middleton and coached current Eagles' baseball Coach Matt Redden. In addition, another former Middleton player, Ricky Guzman, is a long-time coach at Calexico High School.
Former Middleton player Benny Carter-Martin has been the varsity baseball coach at Holtville, while another, Kenny Canche, has been the long-time varsity coach at San Ysidro High.
CIF Assistant Commissioner Todd Caston captured the moment well as he surveyed the room, which included many others there to recognize Middleton.
“I hear thirty years of coaching and I think 'impact,'" Caston said, "and you see it here with your former players who are now coaches."
"Thank you for your positive impact on your players," he said to Middleton.
