EL CENTRO - As the City Championship between the Southwest Eagles and Central Spartans began, the energy within Cal Jones Fieldintensified.Fans started to fill the bleachers on each side as both schools’ bands got loud, igniting roars from the crowd. The championship fight ended with the Spartans overcoming the Eagles 48-7.
Naturally, the game kicked off with jitters, as both teams fumbled the ball within minutes of the first quarter. However, once that was out of the way, it was all business. The Eagles moved across the field slowly but surely, as they fought hard for every yard gained. On the sideline, Haines worked hard to keep the players motivated and remind them to play their game.
“Giving up is always the easiest option, but there were a few guys tonight that never gave up, played hard, and gave their full effort until the very last minute, which as a coach you view as an outstanding act,” said Haines.
Across the field, the Spartans used the first half to showcase their athleticism and talent, as they went into halftime with a 42-0 lead. Dominating the Spartans’ offense was senior Charlie Sullivan, who finished the night with four touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards. The Spartans looked like one unit moving across the field, with the linemen protecting the quarterback, the quarterback giving his teammates good looks, to the defense working hard to protect their turf.
Spartan senior linemen Brennen Havens attributed much of their success on the field to their preparation leading up to thehigh-profilegame. As one of the veterans and leaders of Pena’s team, Havens emphasized the importance of teamwork.
“Our team came together, we encouraged each other, cheered each other on after every play, and created a positive environment where everyone could thrive. During the week, we focused on working as a team, as a unit, and completing our assignments so we could complete our team goals,” said Havens.
As the second half began, both teams stepped onto the field with as much intensity as the first. The Spartans quickly scored another touchdown in the third quarter, while the Eagles got on the board in the fourth quarter with a six-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Logan Jungers. Haines highlights how the offense’s efforts to continue competing until the final whistle is a characteristic he is trying to instill in his team.
Once the fourth quarter fell upon Cal Jones Field, coach Pena was ready to credit the win to his team’s relentless effort and hard work throughout the week. While Pena and staff played a crucial role in guiding the Spartans to another city championship win, the longtime head coach shared that his strong group of guys earned the victory.
“They played both sides of the ball to the whistle. I saw them execute a lot of what we worked on in practice, and they are overall just progressing in their play, and I am excited for the rest of the season,” said Pena.
Adding to coach Pena’s group of veterans is senior Rudy Lizaola, who takes pride in his team’s efforts during practice and the game. Lizaola comments on how keeping up their energy from quarter to quarter was a factor in their preparation for Friday’s game.
“Coming out hard, limiting mistakes, and coming out with a clean victory. We all played hard from the first whistle to the last. During practice, we discussed the importance of not taking one quarter off, keeping up the momentum, and overall, we played well as a team,” said Lizaola.
Both teams will return to the field Friday with the Spartans hosting Mater Dei Catholic while the Eagles travel to take on Kofa.
