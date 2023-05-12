SAN DIEGO – The CIF San Diego Section Swimming and Diving Championships saw most of the Southeastern Conference teams represented, with Calexico and Southwest high schools competing in Division I and Imperial, Holtville, Palo Verde, Brawley, and Central Union high schools competing in Division II.
After the two-day event, Brawley Union Wildcat CJ Manuel is the only local swimmer to have secured a spot in the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships.
Manuel, who also competed at the State meet during the 2022 spring season, will be competing in the 50-Yard Freestyle event and 100-Yard Backstroke.
Manuel’s made local high school history by being the first Imperial Valley swimmer to qualify for the meet last year during the 2022 spring swim season. Last year, the swimmer competed in the 100-meter Backstroke and missed the State finals by .10 of a second.
“It is more fun and relaxing this year because we know what to expect,” BUHS Head Coach D’Ann Luckey said. “Plus it’s more exciting with him having two individual events.”
This year the Wildcat will not only have a chance to rewrite the script but also showcase his sprinting in the freestyle event.
“He feels good and is ready for Prelims today,” Luckey said. “We were able to get in the pool yesterday so he can actually get in and swim for a little bit to prepare for today and had a nice pasta dinner at a restaurant we found last year that we really enjoyed.”
Manuel will hit the pool for the State Preliminary round today, Friday, May 12 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School in Fresno, California at 1 p.m. If Manuel qualifies for the State Finals for either event, he will return to the pool on Saturday, May 13.
