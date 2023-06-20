IMPERIAL – A large gathering of fellow faculty members, former players, friends, and associates recently met to celebrate the retirement of Imperial Valley College (IVC) instructor and legendary basketball coach, Jeff Deyo.
Held at the Assembly of God Church in Imperial earlier this month, the group celebrated Deyo’s 43 years as an instructor at IVC officially coming to an end after having his prolific coaching career stopped just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was the result of the efforts of Deyo’s long-time fellow Exercise Science department instructor, Jill Tucker, who also was head coach for the IVC women’s basketball team for whom Deyo as an assistant coach.
“We were already planning it because the college was having its years of service ceremony but Jeff couldn’t make it,” Tucker said. “So I started going through my directory and found names of coaches, players, and others and I started to contact them and it grew from there.”
Many of those present spoke to one of two common threads, with Tucker noting one common theme for the event when she talked about Deyo’s lasting influence on all who came in contact with him.
“The girls played hard for him and we had good teams, but it was about more than basketball,” Tucker said.
Former Southwest High School Eagle and IVC basketball player Sylvia Lazarde echoed Tucker in an emotional tribute to her coach, who said he showed his faith in her ability by modeling what she needed to do.
“By your hard work and dedication, you showed us how to win and I thank you for the discipline you showed us," Lizarde said. "I have so much respect for you."
Many former men’s players, including Tommy Driffle, Hector Tarango, Bryan Garrett, D.D. Lee, and J.J. Jackson, also spoke of what Deyo meant to them, with Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer who has had a literal life-long connection to Deyo, offering a unique perspective.
“When he coached at Central he was a rival ... then when we had a chance to get him to come to Brawley it was a great thing because of the life lessons he teaches,” Brewer said, noting Deyo captured the school’s first CIF boys basketball title.
“He changed the culture and for me to have the chance to play for him, and then to have my son play for him is special," Brewer said. "He pours his heart and soul into kids and makes them better.”
The other common thread of the night was the use of the term “legendary,” which has often been associated with Deyo, beginning with his "legendary" career as IVC’s men's basketball coach, according to master of ceremonies Mickey Dale.
“He came in the summer of 1980 and over 17 seasons had 13 seasons with 20 or more wins,” Dale said, pointing out that Deyo was a former Kofa High School King from Yuma who had been an assistant coach at both West Virginia and Texas Lutheran universities prior to IVC.
Dale, who broadcasted IVC football and basketball on both radio and TV, added more facts to the legend argument.
“He won 11 Pacific Coast Conference titles and made 10 California State Community College regional finals ... then helped lead the IVC women to two undefeated PCC titles as well,” Dale said.
Two coaches and fellow Exercise Science department members who succeeded Deyo at IVC as men’s coach – current Head Coaches Nick Gehler (Miramar College, San Diego) and Tyson Aye (Alan Hancock College, Santa Maria) – spoke to Deyo’s influence on their careers.
“He’s a tremendous coach and man," Gehler said. "When I came to IVC I was a young coach and he did not have to accept me ... we would talk life, faith, not necessarily basketball,” Gehler, who coached IVC from 2000-2005, rebuilding the program and taking the Arabs to the CCCAA State Playoffs.
“He would never tell you what to do but he guided you," Gehler said. "You are an amazing man and I appreciate you.”
Aye would succeed Gehler, spending eight years at IVC where he led the team to back-to-back PCC Championships in 2007 and 2008, also spoke of benefiting as a coach and instructor from his association with Deyo.
“I knew of him as he was a legend, and I called him ‘coach’ even though I never played for him,” Aye said. “I would watch and listen to him ... how he got people’s attention and commanded the room ... I learned from you and you probably didn’t know it.”
Throughout the event various people attested to Deyo’s credentials for the term ‘legendary’, including testimony of his winning basketball titles at Central and as his success as a football coach from every level from Pop Warner to Calipatria High School assistant coach, to becoming head coach of Vincent Memorial Catholic High School.
Tucker capped off the event's tributes by presenting Deyo with a golden whistle.
“I wanted to get him something, and something he could put on his key chain and think of us,” Tucker said. “It’s kind of a joke because he was born with a whistle and never really used one,” he said of Deyo's loud, natural whistle without the use of an actual whistle.
Concluding the celebration, Deyo gave a nod to those in attendance, noting the fact that in every situation Deyo found himself in during his career there were always people there who were instrumental in supporting him, as he motioned to former long-time assistant coach Cary Fristrup, among others.
“It’s been a phenomenal run ... I had no idea that I had had that kind of influence on them,” Deyo said of the outpouring of thanks he had heard from those he influenced.
Deyo closed his comments by pointing out how the transitory nature of coaching, especially at the community college level where players have at most two seasons, and the Valley had shaped his career.
“I lived in a world where once the season was over, it was done and you had to move on,” Deyo said. “I love it here...to me it’s beautiful...most of all because of the special people who live here.”
