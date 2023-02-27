College Athletes: Central's Marquez still high-jumping in Cambridge, Mass.

Although he hasn't matched the performance he had as a freshman, Steven Marquez continues to place in the college high jump.
The Central Union High School graduate is a senior at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he said he likely is completing his final year of track and field eligibility.
He set a personal best — 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches — in the high jump during his first indoor season but hasn't hit that mark since. The personal best came during the New England Division III indoor championship, when he finished fourth. He was named to the all-New England indoor team in the high jump.
"My first year was definitely the best," he said. "I reinvigorated my enjoyment of the sport."
This season he has placed third once and fourth twice in the high jump.
"The big thing I'm working on is making sure I'm not taking off too late," he said. "Jumping off much sooner after my last step touches the ground."
Marquez won the high jump at consecutive January 2022 meets yet didn't place that high at subsequent meets.
If he can become consistent in his jumps, he said, "There's a possibility I could be competing at a similar level" to that during his best season.
He competed in the long jump during his freshman and junior indoor seasons but said he doesn't think he'll return to that event.
Baseball
Also from Central Union, DeNiro Osuna hit .286 in four games for Fullerton College. The sophomore started at first base against Moorpark and doubled and singled in three at-bats. He drove in a run on a sacrifice line drive and handled all 11 of his fielding chances.
San Diego State University pitcher Robert Brodell allowed two hits in two-and-one-third scoreless innings of relief against Arizona State. The Brawley Union High product struck out one batter.
Softball
Calexico High graduate Elise Garcia had a 0-3 record and a team-best 2.84 earned run average in four pitching appearances for Arizona Western College. She hit .200 with one run batted in.
Janyssa Martin batted .294 in starting the first eight games for University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The junior out of Central Union High had one home run and four RBIs. The center fielder handled 12 of her 13 fielding chances.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
