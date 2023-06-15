SAN DIEGO – The recently completed NCAA Division I softball season was a break out one for Brawley native and University of San Diego (USD) Torrero sophomore, Mikalyn Emanuelli.
Playing her second collegiate season at USD, Emanuelli earned All West Coast Conference (WCC) Second Team honors for her performance on the field and was one of just two Torreros named to the WCC's All Academic Team.
Emanuelli’s blossoming on the diamond came after a freshman season where she worked to make the transition from high school star to playing at college’s highest level.
“Obviously it was different on every level: the pitching was way faster, the game itself was faster and I felt like a freshman on the field if that makes sense,” Emanuelli, an All Imperial Valley League selection all four years at Brawley Union High, said. Emanuelli finished her Wildcat career with an overall .421 batting average.
“But I felt like I belonged there from day one ... I knew I had a lot to learn and I knew it would be an adjustment,” she said.
For Emanuelli, as a freshmen in 2022 who saw action in 34 games including 25 as a starter mainly as the Toreros right fielder, her adjustment to collegiate softball began in earnest last summer and fall.
“I did summer school, which they want you do to get ahead on classes, and they wanted to monitor my conditioning with programs,” Emanuelli said, “so in fall ball I felt more confident in myself.”
The confidence showed up in a big way this spring as Emanuelli earned her first All-WCC honors as perhaps one of the most improved players in the WCC, raising her batting average from .148 last year to .297 to become the first Torero outfielder to be named to an All-WCC Team since 2018.
“I noticed right away that I had grown so much on the mental side and I tracked the ball better,” Emanuelli said.
Emanuelli recorded USD’s longest hit streak (eight games) and on-base streak (14 games).
“I got a lot stronger since last season so it felt like a world of difference,” she said.
Starting all 51 games in which she played, Emanuelli when a perfect 13-for-13 on stolen base opportunities, the most stolen bases in the WCC amongst players who had not been caught, while leading the Torreros in runs scored (29).
“I felt my coaches had confidence in my ability as they moved me from bottom of the order up to the second spot because I'm good at putting the ball in play,” Emanuelli said.
Meanwhile, Emanuelli patrolled centerfield for USD, maintaining a perfect fielding percentage in WCC play.
“I played right and left field last year and I started in left this year,” Emanuelli said, a former ball girl for the San Diego Padres who played center field for Brawley. “Then our centerfielder got hurt so I moved over and I feel comfortable in the outfield.”
Emanuelli herself also played through an injury this season, a torn liagment in her left hand that recently required surgery.
For Emanuelli, a behavioral neuroscience major at USD with a 3.33 GPA, being named to the All-WCC academic team is the continuation of an outstanding academic career at Brawley, where she was a four year honor roll student and scholar-athlete, graduating with a 5.0 GPA and being the BUHS Class of 2021’s salutatorian.
“I love getting my education and my career goal includes grad school beyond USD, so education is my priority,” Emanuelli said. “I want to be a physician's assistant so balancing a STEM major with the demands of softball was another adjustment I had to make,” she said.
