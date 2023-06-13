IMPERIAL VALLEY – Former Brawley Union High School Wildcat Lillian Martinez was selected as the NAIA Softball First Team All-American for the outfield position after wrapping up her third season playing for the Swedes at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Martinez made program history by being the first Swede to earn the NAIA All-American selection since Kelli Trafas. Trafas earned an honorable mention in 2014.
“I always thought that being an ‘All-American’ would be great, but I never set it as a goal,” Martinez said. “The goal was always for me to be successful in the sport to create the opportunity to continue my education, and softball was just a part of that.”
“Being named an All-American does not feel real," Martinez said. "Hopefully next year I can be equally if not more successful, and continue to do well outside of softball.”
Martinez finished the year with 16 home runs, 54 runs batted in, and 53 hits across 140 at-bats. Martinez was ranked third in home runs across NAIA softball programs and finished 8th in the nation in slugging percentage at .807.
“Bethany has a different softball philosophy than I was used to, so at first, I had to change a lot of little things,” Martinez said. “I’ve always been a strong hitter so having to change what got me there was scary.”
“I had to trust the process, and now I realize how far my hitting and swing has come," she said. "It was tough, but what helped me get through it was my desire to improve, grow, and be successful. There was no way all the 6 a.m. practices, drills, weight training, etcetera, was going to be for nothing.”
With two years under her belt and an NAIA Softball World Series appearance during her freshmen year, Martinez has completed her biggest season thus far.
As part of the Swedes, Martinez competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and earned several conference recognitions for the 2022-2023 season, including Player of the Year honors, All-KCAC First Team as an outfielder, All-KCAC Second Team as a pitcher and utility player.
“My parents are a huge reason why I am here achieving these things, but it is also a result of all my coaches from travel ball to pitching, to high school and now college coaches," Martinez said. "They have all played a role in my development.”
“I have always led by example," she said. "While these recognitions have the potential to bring pressure, I don’t see it like that. Instead, I would see there are certain standards that I will need to uphold, but I am looking forward to fulfilling the responsibilities and leadership role on the field and in the dugout.”
Martinez also finished as a KCAC softball scholar-athlete, which requires student-athletes to be sophomores or above in academic standing and retain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 at the beginning of their respective semester.
“I would not be at Bethany if it weren’t for softball, and it was tough adjusting to a new routine, but the upperclassmen and program helped me so much, especially finding a new routine athletically and academically,” Martinez said.
“Come next season, I hope to leave it all on the field," Martinez said, "and hopefully encourage others who enter the program to strive for success for years to come.”
