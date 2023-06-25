Imperial Valley native and Southwest High School alumnae Sadriena Rodriguez received dual accolades this spring after an outstanding 2023 softball season for the Colorado School of Mines’ Orediggers and excelling academically off the field as well.
Rodriguez emerged as one of the elite arms in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) in 2023, earning Second Team All-Conference laurels while also being named to the College Sports Communicator (CSC) NCAA Division II Academic All-District softball team.
Topping off her impressive spring, Rodriguez earned her Bachelor's in civil engineering on May 12 during the university's spring Commencement Ceremonies at Lockridge Arena on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.
“Honestly the school is very difficult," Rodriguez said. "I got over GPAs my freshman year and just worked hard and it was really cool that I was able to get both awards and my degree. It’s what I came here for and I got everything I could out of the school.”
Additionally, Rodriguez, with a 3.54 GPA, is currently working a summer internship in Texas. She is now one step closer to her civil engineering license.
“I passed my engineer-in-training exam and I’m officially now starting my three years of work experience to prepare for my full license,” Rodriguez said.
And Rodriguez's career at the Colorado School of Mines is not over yet, athletically or academically, as she will return to campus this fall.
“I’m going back for my fifth year and work on my master's degree and play another year because I was shut down my freshman season by COVID-19,” Rodriguez said. “And honestly, I was content this spring to finish up ... but I had success and I believe I can build on that, and I still have my love for the game.”
Rodriguez’s reference to success includes her emergence as one of the elite arms in the RMAC, earning Conference Pitcher of the Week honors three times while posting a 14-4 record, including five shutouts, with a 2.18 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 144.1 innings of work.
While it may have taken three seasons in the mile-high region for Rodriguez to emerge, the attitude of being the go-to pitcher started at as a youth player for the Valley’s Diamond-Runners travel team under coach Kevin Kerns and at Southwest under Stephanie Niebla.
“About fourth grade it became a family decision with my parents (Adrienne and Mark) because I wanted to pitch, and they wanted to support me, so off we went with travel ball,” Rodriguez said, who lettered in both softball and volleyball for the Eagles. “I played travel team volleyball out of Brawley too but softball took precedence.”
As a junior at Southwest, Rodriguez pitched the Eagles to an 8-0 victory over El Capitan High in the 2018 CIF San Diego Section Division III championship game, being awarded the game’s CIF Sportsmanship Award while earning a berth on the All-CIF First Team in softball.
In 2019, Rodriguez spent her senior year playing volleyball and softball while in search of a college that matched her skill set on the softball field and in the classroom.
“That year I was going to camps and I talked to coaches but I struggled to find one that would meet my academic goals as well as a chance to play softball,” Rodriguez said. “I went there for a camp in Colorado and I found that the players and coaches were like-minded, and I felt at home.”
That same feeling still resonates in Rodriguez, helping make her decision an easy one on returning to Golden for another year.
“My coaches have extended my scholarship and it feels good to be appreciated after the year I had,” Rodriguez said. “My mindset when I got there was that I was supportive of the team and the program even when I wasn’t on the field as much ... so now I realize how special it is to be on the field.”
