An impending graduation motivated Nathan Garcia to finish his college cross country career with success.
The California State University, Monterey Bay senior graduates in December.
"That's why I knew I had to prove myself, go out strong," Garcia, a Southwest High School (El Centro) graduate said. "Every year I've had different goals. I just got faster and faster."
The 5-foot-10 Garcia was fifth in an 8K on Sept. 10, and fourth in an 8K on Sept. 17, finishing second among the CSU Monterrey Bay Otters each time.
Those were the first times he has placed that high in cross country events since he began the program in 2018.
He achieved one of his goals for this season when he completed the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational 8K in 24 minutes and 52.7 seconds; his first time under 25 minutes. His 8K time was the seventh fastest in school history, according to the school's website.
"That was very exciting," he said.
Garcia said his strategy has been to stay with the team's other top-two runners to begin races.
"We just pack in," he said. "Towards the end, we'll push and see who can win."
Garcia – who has been a captain three straight seasons – wants to accomplish his other goal for this season: finish in the top 15 in the Nov. 5 California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championship. His school will host the event.
In addition to cross country, Garcia also competed in track and field. He won a two-mile race the past spring and won a 5,000-meter race in April 2019.
He intends to compete in running events after graduation. To start, he plans to enter the Dec. 4 California International Marathon with the hope of qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
Football
Grossmont College freshman running back Jeremiah Higgins rushed two times for 24 yards against Santa Ana. The Holtville High School product played in four games.
Linebacker Angel Nava-Esparza, who played for Central Union High School, made five tackles for Briar Cliff University against Midland.
Men's Soccer
Also out of Central Union, Vasilios Syrengelas had eight goals and three assists in the 13 games in soccer, including nine starts. Syrengelas played for College of the Desert. The sophomore forward tied for the team lead in points.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
