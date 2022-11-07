SEELEY — On Saturday morning the Central Union boys (33) and Imperial High girls (36) each claimed a first-place finish as a team during the third Imperial Valley League cross-country meet at Sunbeam Lake Park.
The Imperial girls' team was followed by Brawley (49), Central (72), Holtville (77), Calexico (128), and Palo Verde (156).
Central's boys' team was followed by Brawley (69), Southwest (80), Imperial (90), Holtville (108), and Palo Verde (146).
The girls’ winner of the race was Central Spartan Emily Perez, who finished with a time of 19:20.1 in the 3.1-mile race.
In the previous two IVL races, the sophomore finished second with times of 19:57.8, and 19:42.8. During this third race, Perez created some distance from the beginning and was able to maintain it throughout.
“I hit my (personal record), so the whole time I was just thinking I want this IVL championship,” Perez said. “At the beginning it's about starting strong, and just keeping and controlling that pace up until the end.”
Behind Perez was Holtville Viking Lilian Strahm, who finished just 11 seconds shy of first place with a time of 19:31.36.
Going into the race, Strahm had two first-place finishes in the previous two IVL races, where she finished with a time of 19:26.9 and 19:20.8.
“We’ve been training in this weather, so that helped throughout the race,” Strahm said.
“My mindset was to just do my best and have fun, treat it like any other day but also strive for a (personal record).”
Rounding out the top four was the Southwest Eagles' Julia Monreal (20:14.79) in third place, and Brawley's Julia Cornejo (20:26.55) in fourth place.
In the boys' race, Brawley Wildcat Archie Olvera won the overall individual title with a time of 16:06.35 in the 3.1-mile race.
Olvera had won first place in the previous two IVL races, where he finished with times of 16:11.4 and 16:21.3.
“My mentality in this race is to give it my all since it is my last race and just give it my all,” Olvera said. “I had a goal of winning an individual title and I worked hard since the summer so I am happy that I was able to accomplish it.”
Trailing behind Olvera was Southwest Eagle Steven Gomez, who fell short of first by just eight seconds, with a time of 16:14.86.
Gomez won fourth place in his first IVL race of the season with a time of 16:47.9, and second place in the second IVL race with a time of 16:26.2. Gomez had his best time during IVL #3 as he skimmed 12 seconds off his previous time.
“Coming into the season I struggled a little bit," Olvera said, "but Archie and I have been battling, so I was excited coming into this race.”
“This race was great, but the team bonding that takes place is what motivates and pushes me to keep competing,” he said.
Imperial Tiger Daniel Ortega (16:23.58) finished in third place, with Central Spartan Julian Reyna (16:46:42) finishing in fourth place.
Qualifying runners will move onto CIF Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 12 at Morley Field in San Diego starting at 8:30 a.m.
