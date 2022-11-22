El Centro — On Saturday November 26 Brawley Wildcat Archie Olvera, Southwest Eagle Julia Monreal, Holtville Viking Lilian Strahm, and the Imperial Girls' Cross Country team will compete in the 2022 CIF State Cross Country Championship.
Olvera qualified for the State meet during the 2.96 mile CIF San Diego Section (SDS) Championship race on Nov. 12, with a personal record of 16 minutes and 13.4 seconds. Olvera will be competing as an individual in the Division III race of the State Championship.
"There was some anxiety but I was able to pull through despite issues before the championship race," Olvera said.
"Achieving these two goals allowed me to prove to myself that I can accomplish what I set my mind to," he said, "and next is just focusing on trail work and speed as I prepare for State."
Previously, Olvera took the Imperial Valley League (IVL) crown on Saturday, Nov. 5 with a personal record of 16 minutes and 6.4 seconds in the 3.1-mile race.
Representing the Eagles, Monreal will compete as an individual in the D-II State Championship race after qualifying with a personal record of 19 minutes 57.4 seconds during the 2.96 mile CIF SDS Championship race.
"I was not planning on qualifying, I was just trying to finish the race," Monreal said, "but when you're in a race like that you are just focused on giving it everything."
"I am most looking forward to the experience because we get to drive up," she said. "My goal this season was to break 20 minutes and I did that so now it is all about enjoying this time."
Monreal finished eleventh in the race and came in third (20:14.8) during the IVL championships.
For the Vikings, Strahm will be representing the green and gold in Division V as an individual after coming in sixth and qualifying with a personal record of 19 minutes and 6.7 seconds during the CIF SDS Championship race.
"I felt good before the race, everything felt right and I was mentally prepared," Strahm said.
"The thing I’m looking most forward to at State is competing against myself," she said. "Now that I broke 20 minutes I want to go on to break 19 minutes."
Strahm came in second (19:331.4) during the IVL Championship after finishing first in the previous two IVL races.
The Imperial girls' team qualified for the D-IV State Championship after coming in third place with a team score of 88 during the CIF SDS Championship. The top five scores, or best times, from the race allowed the team to advance to the next team race.
The Tigers were led by ninth-place finisher Jimena Valdovinos (20:04.4), followed by Angelique Graham (20:34.5), Amalia Cardona (20:48.5), Mirella Barron (21.09.5), and Nayeli Cardona (22:05.9). The team entered the playoff race as three-time IVL Champions.
"We talked about working hard to achieve a state championship berth, and winning IVLs before that helped with the mentality," said Imperial Head Coach Athena Nuno.
"This year all the girls came together, got the job done, and they put in a lot of work in their training so, I am happy that we were able to achieve this goal," Nuno said.
The runners will compete at the 2022 CIF State Championship this Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park, Fresno, Calfiornia.
