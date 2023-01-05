EL CENTRO – The Southwest High School Eagles (3-7, overall) Girls Basketball Team hosted the Central Union High Spartans (9-8, overall) for their first of two scheduled non-league match ups, with the Spartans defeating the Eagles 45-31.
The Spartans' win included offensive efforts from Moyra Garcia, who added 13 points, while Mya McClain and Galilea Serrano each added eight points, respectively.
“As a team, we did well on our defense and our press, which helped us throughout the game,” said Spartan Janelle Thomas, who added seven points to the win. "Defense is a part of who we are and we have been working hard in practice to get better at it."
The Spartans took the lead early on, finishing the first quarter 14-5. The Eagles bridged the gap to a seven-point margin, and trailed 19-12 heading into halftime.
The Eagles outscored the Spartans 11-9 in the third quarter and headed into the fourth down by five points, 23-28.
The Eagles roster was led by Charisma Holguin, who finished with 15 points, followed by Aessa Macdonough, who ended with 10 points and four rebounds.
“Some of the positives I saw from our team was how we encouraged each other,” said four-year Eagles basketball player Christian Gonzalez. “We were passing the ball a lot more and playing together which was really good.”
Janelle Miramontes and Celia Bernal each added four rebounds to the Eagles defensive effort.
"Our focus is to work together, our chemistry is good, our environment is healthy, and we know how to talk to each other which helps us on the court," Gonzalez said.
The two will not be meeting during the Imperial Valley and Desert League season, which starts next week Monday, January 9. The Eagles will be competing in the Desert League alongside Vincent Memorial, Calipatria, and Palo Verde high schools.
The Eagles will kick off league play by hosting the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets for the first of three league match ups.
This season, the Central Spartans will compete in the Imperial Valley League alongside Imperial, Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley Union high schools. League play for the Spartans will start on the road against the Calexico Bulldogs.
Despite league changes for both teams this season, the cross-town rivals met three times during the 2021-2022 Desert League play. The Spartans won the three league matches.
"As we prepare for our second match up against the Eagles and league, we are focused on reviewing and perfecting our rotations and our overall defense/offense plans," Thomas said.
The Eagles and Spartans will meet again for their last scheduled, non-league match on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena in El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.