CUHSD announces start dates for purple tier sports

EL CENTRO – An announcement by the Central Union High School District included the good news and the bad news for fans and athletes eagerly awaiting the return of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year.
The good news in Thursday’s announcement is that conditioning and practices for swimming and cross country will begin Monday. That will be followed with the same for girls golf on Feb. 8, and boys golf, tennis, and track and field on Feb. 15.
Although no schedule of events has been released, all of these sports are allowed to compete within the state’s purple tier.
Come March 1, the district said the schools can begin conditioning and skill-building exercises for baseball and softball, with full practices beginning March 15. However, because both of these sports fall within the red tier of the state’s recovery plan, Imperial County will have to escape the purple tier to salvage a season in those sports.
But even that’s kind of good news. As the district noted in its release, “We want to connect students to school. During the pandemic, many students have lost their connection to school and are adrift. Coming back on campus on a regular basis will help students reconnect to school.”
So even if it’s just practices, it’s bound to help.
The bad news applies to sports in the orange and yellow tiers. These are outdoor and indoor sports with close contact such as football, basketball, volleyball, wresting, cheer and soccer. They also happen to be fan favorites. “There is little chance they will happen this school year,” CUHSD said. “We hope to return to regular seasons in the 2021-2022 school year.”
The district said student and employee safety is its first priority. “Our staff has consulted with our District Health Coordinator (RN), and the County Health Department,” it said in the release. “To ensure the safety of our students and coaches, we will take all necessary precautions.”
These precautions include:
• Students and coaches may only participate in one team with very few exceptions. This was changed by the California Department of Public Health in its most recent guidance.
• Symptom checking will take place before each session.
• Attendance will be taken at each session.
• Participants will follow all required safety and COVID 19 procedures by sport.
• If any student or coach develops symptoms, they must report to the coach or the athletic director and will follow all required protocols. Contact tracing will occur and limits may then be placed on the cohort.
• Limits will be placed on which teams are practicing when and where to limit interactions.
All teams are expected to follow the CIF COVID-19 Guidelines and Modifications. These are found at https://cifstate.org/covid-19/All_Sports_Guidelines.pdf.
The district also recommended a video from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 safety protocols. It can be found at https://bit.ly/36aCd9B.
Due to limitations at the schools, there will be no spectators allowed at any conditioning and practice sessions. CUHSD said California Public Health Department guidance does allow for spectators who are immediate family members only, but defers final rules to the school.
“At this time, we are counseling with the Imperial County Health Department, principals and facilities staff on how we will allow spectators at future contests,” the district said. “There will be limitations on who and how many spectators. This will also be limited by sport as some facilities are not large enough to accommodate spectators. More information to follow.”
Aside from the opportunity it is giving kids to reconnect with school, one of the reasons why the district said it is not content to write off the whole kit and caboodle and start over again next year is the leverage sports provides in motivating athletes to maintain and increase their academic performance. Students will be required to complete regular grade checks and must be academically eligible to be on the team, the release said.
The district said it also wants to improve the social-emotional well-being of students. “The isolation of staying at home is having a terrible impact on our students and we need to provide them the opportunity to connect to peers and coaches,” it said.
CUHSD also wants to get kids back in the habit of being on campus. “The process of coming to school on a regular basis establishes the regular routines that also reinforces the daily attendance in their online classes,” the district said. “The activity at school provides a glimpse of what the future will bring when we return for full time instruction.”
All student athletes must complete a registration packet, the district said. This found only online at www.registermyathlete.com. There is no paper packet. Both Central Union and Southwest high schools have step-by-step instructions on their athletics webpage on how to do this on how to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.