BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School dual athlete Daniel Camillo signed a letter of intent to continue playing football for Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Camillo will be leaving behind the Southeastern Conference and competing in the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for the Mavericks.
“I am looking forward to playing football and the chance to run track while pursuing higher education,” Camillo said. “I hope to make my parents and community proud and would love for my brothers to come and play with me in college as well.”
During his time as a Wildcat, Camillo played defensive back and wide receiver, earning a 2022 All IVL Defensive selection. As a member of the BUHS track and field team, Camillo runs the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He hopes to have a big postseason in CIF.
“Coming into my senior season one of my goals was to win the Bell Game, which did not happen,” Camillo said, “but it was not the only one. I have the goal of maintaining a 3.8 GPA which I will get done, and currently I'm working towards placing in the Top 3 in the hurdles event at the CIF Finals meet.”
During his years at BUHS, Camillo found it important to be equally successful in the classroom and on the field, he said.
“I have matured in the classroom, and as an athlete I have become a better leader and learned the importance of giving it 100% at practice, in school, and not just games or on tests,” Camillo said.
“I credit my coaches, teammates, and parents for pushing me to be a better athlete and student because it opened more doors during the college process,” he said.
As Camillo heads to Colorado, his most important learning lesson since achieving his childhood dream of playing college football has included “putting in the extra work during the off-season and not comparing yourself to anyone else.”
