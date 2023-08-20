EL CENTRO – The Holtville High School varsity football team turned in a dominant defensive performance in its season-opening, 22-0, nonleague victory over Southwest High at Eagle Field in El Centro on Friday, August 18.
In the first half, the Vikings held Southwest to 17 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers and didn’t allow a first down.
With key players returning on the defensive side of the ball like senior linebackers Fermin Velarde and Griffin Garcia, and senior safety Bryce Buscaglia with senior Maddox Toten and junior Smitty Hilfiker anchoring the line, Holtville’s defense looked to be in mid-season form.
Garcia recovered a fumble to thwart an Eagles’ scoring opportunity inside Vikings’ territory in the second quarter, and Velarde had an interception late in the first half that almost resulted in a Holtville touchdown. Buscaglia had some key tackles from his safety position while Hilfiker caused havoc at the line, including batting down an errant pass attempt.
“As a coaching staff, we knew we had key players back at key positions on the defensive side of the ball,” Holtville’s seventh-year Head Coach Jason Turner said. “So all summer we watched film and we schemed to put our guys in the best position to make plays.”
The Vikings’ offense started out on fire, taking the opening kickoff and marching 61 yards in eight plays, with Garcia finishing the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Four of the eight plays were carries by Garcia who had 30 of the 61 yards on the drive.
“I told my guys before the game that this was going to be a battle and we needed to come out strong,” said 17-year-old Garcia, who had a game-high 80 yards rushing on 16 carries. “We didn’t have a scrimmage to get ready so we had a few mistakes in the first half but that first drive we got the job done.”
Garcia got his second touchdown of the night with 5:30 left in the third quarter when he bulled his way in from the 2-yard line to put Holtville ahead 14-0.
Vikings’ junior Hector Sanchez put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:31 left in the game, giving Holtville its 22-0 lead. Sanchez finished the game with 73 yards rushing on 19 carries.
“It wasn’t the best game offensively for us but we were able to finish a few drives when we needed to,” Turner said. “We’ll go back and watch film and see what we need to work on to get better.”
The Southwest loss spoils the opening game for first-year Head Coach Pete Blincoe Jr. While disappointed with the result, Blincoe said he saw some sparks from the Eagles that he knows he can work with.
“I saw some flashes out there and once we moved the ball a little bit you could see the confidence level come up,” Blincoe said. “I didn’t come in with a lot of expectations but this gives us something to work from. We have to hold onto the ball and get our defense off the field. Giving them extra possessions is never a good thing.”
Southwest junior quarterback Matt Mills finished the game completing 10-of-14 passes but for only 56 yards as the Eagles used a short, quick passing game. Senior Matai Cervantes was Southwest’s leading runner with 39 yards on nine carries.
Southwest next travels to Banning to take on the Broncos at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25. Both teams come in off a loss after the Broncos lost their opener by a score of 28-0 to Big Bear.
Holtville will travel to Imperial for a 7 p.m. Vikings-Tigers kickoff in the annual I.V. Classic rivalry game on Thursday, August 24, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium at Imperial. The Tigers fell, 14-7, at West Hills High in Santee in their season-opening game.
