EL CENTRO – With the 2023 spring track season underway, Central Union High School with the help of local coaches and support staff will host the Desert Relays tomorrow, Saturday, March 10.
Serving as the meet manager for the event is a former and longtime head coach for the Spartans, Ron Shane.
“[Shane] coached track and field at CUHS for 29 years,” third-year Central Union track and field Head Coach David Hernandez said. “Having him back to be the meet manager means everything for CUHS track and field and the league. He has been such an influence to many athletes across the Valley.”
The Desert Relays will see teams and athletes from Southwest, Brawley, Calexico, Imperial, Holtville, Palo Verde, San Luis, Yuma Catholic, and Shadow Hills high schools.
“My goal for Saturday is for all the kids to have a great time competing with each other,” Hernandez said. “Hopefully, the kids walk away with good times and marks to build off of for the season.”
The track events include the following races 3200 meters and Willie Robinson Memorial 100 meters. The men’s and women’s relays include the Sprint Medley (100, 100, 200, 400), Distance Medley (1200, 400, 800, 1600), 4 x 100m, 4 x 200m, 4 x 400m, 4 x 800m, and a Coed hurdle shuttle relay.
The competition will include the following men’s and women’s field events: Long jump, High jump, Triple jump, Shot Put, Discus, and a Coed Shot Put/Discus 4 x 100m relay.
While teams were allowed to start competing in early February, Imperial Valley League competition kicked off on Thursday, March 9.
The Brawley Wildcats competed against the Spartans in El Centro, and the Southwest Eagles took on the Bulldogs in Calexico, while the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets went toe-to-toe with the Tigers in Imperial. Results were not available by press time.
“The Valley is full of talented runners and it will be on full display this Saturday,” Hernandez said. “I hope to have a great crowd to come watch and support the kids.”
“At the end of the day we are, of course, competing, and it would be a great success to walk away with the first place trophies for both boys and girls,” the Central coach said.
The event is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 11, at the Ed Raulston Memorial Track on the campus of Central Union High School, in El Centro, at 9 a.m.
