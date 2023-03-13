EL CENTRO – Across the 12 events scored for the team competition during the Desert Relays held at Ed Raulston Memorial track, the Central Union High Spartans boys finished in first place, followed by the Imperial High Tigers in second, and the Shadow Hills Knights finished in third place.
In the girls team category, the Knights finished in the first place, the Spartans finished in second place, and the Southwest High Eagles finished in third place.
The Spartans finished in first place in the men's and women’s 4x400 meter relay, men’s and women’s 4x100 meter relay, men’s 4x200 meter relay, men’s 4x800 meter relay, men’s distance medley, and mixed meter shuttle hurdle.
“It was a very good day for our boys and girls," Spartan Head Coach David Hernandez said. "It being early in the season, there is still a lot of room for success, but also growth.”
“There was a full display of talent from across the valley,” Hernandez said. “With it being one of the first meets of the season, kids can get a feel for the races and relays, and go into practice with certain expectations.”
In the men’s discus and shot put relay, Central’s Israel Rascon earned a first place finish, and broke former Spartan Francisco Partida’s record, with a 49-foot, 1-inch throw.
"It feels amazing to have a new school record, but my team followed behind me to finish first as a team in the shot put event," Rascon said. "This was a goal of mine since last year. It had been on my mind, but now that I finally accomplished it I have to continue pushing forward."
Partida’s record of 46-feet 10-inches had not been surpassed since 2011.
In the 100-meter dash competition, Palo Verde’s Mathew Robertson and Central’s Jasmine Reed each ended with first place finishes.
Central Union’s Alana Ortiz finished in first place in the women’s high jump and long jump relays. Central’s Travis Nunez finished first in the men’s 3200-meter run.
Placing behind the Spartans in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay were the Imperial Tigers.
The Tigers are already looking forward to their next meeting with the Spartans.
“We did well today,” Alfredo Dorame said. “We are working hard and we were pretty close, but now there is a bit of a rivalry.”
“For me, this sport is all mental," Dorame said. "Our mind influences our chemistry, which plays a role in our handoffs, so we must build each other up and show confidence in each other.”
Cheney Gomez added a first place finish for the Tigers in the discus throw relay, while fellow Tiger Jared Nixon had first place finishes in the men’s high jump and triple jump relays.
In the men’s 800 spring medley, the Brawley Union High Wildcats took first place while the Southwest High School Eagles finished first in the girl’s 800 sprint medley.
Wildcat Azaria Martin saw a first place finish in the shot put relay.
Shadow Hills finished in first place in the following women's events: distance medley, 4x800 relay, and the 4x200 meter relay.
Local teams are scheduled to return to the track on Thursday, March 16, and continue Imperial Valley League competition.
