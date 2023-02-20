EL CENTRO – Sports has a unique way of bringing people together, and the 2022-2023 Southwest Eagles basketball teams used their alumni game to not only build a sense of camaraderie among former and current Eagles, but also support a local cause.
The event – whose game was held February 11 – brought former athletes, who took the court in their once ‘home’ gym and gave the young Eagle ballers some healthy competition.
where the proceeds went to "benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, (which) was the theme of the event,” said Southwest Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela.
“This disease has had an effect on so many people in our community that I felt it was right to honor them and help an organization that helps so many people in the Valley," he said.
To kick off the community basketball event, the Eagles remembered friends, family, and Eagles community members who were lost due to cancer.
“For me, the alumni game brings our current athletes, former athletes, and community together for a fun night of basketball,” Valenzuela said, who has coached girls and boys basketball for the Eagles. “I got to see my former athletes and how they have grown into great people with their own families and get to reflect on the days they attended SHS.”
The alumni game, which had not been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic prior to February 11 of this year, brought a sense of newness and excitement to Eagles’ basketball members and alumni.
“We all had great smiles across our faces enjoying a game we love and the new memories we created. I sure missed my former athletes,” Valenzuela said.
Despite the alumni game not having happened over the last few years, the motivation to hold the event came from current and former players and coaches, the athletic director said.
“It was special watching some, or maybe most of our alumni try to catch their breath since they have not been on the court for so long,” Valenzuela said, "but also great seeing others who still play the game recreationally or in adult leagues."
