HOLTVILLE- On Tuesday afternoon the Vincent Memorial Scots (5-4) hosted the Southwest Eagles(5-5) at Barbara Worth Country Club. The two teams worked through ups and downs until the last hole was played. Then, the Eagles overcame the Scots with a score of 298 to 309.
Sporting bright pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Southwest Eagles looked like a cohesive unit and that competes but also supports each other in the process. For Eagle Anahi Gonzalez, who finished with a score of 55, this season has been about stepping into the role of upperclassman. Having started playing her freshman year, Gonzalez has relied on her grit and determination to help her this season.
“It was a new sport, and I wanted to try something new…as soon as I got my hands on a club, I knew I wanted to keep on playing. This season was about stepping up, I knew I needed to step it up for my team, so I started playing more often and have seen the positive effects in my scores and swing,” said Gonzalez.
Leading the Eagles roster and Imperial League play is Annika Mitosinka, who finished the day with a score of 54. Mitosinka has been working hard on keeping her composure and swing at optimal levels.
“My start today was a little rocky, but I came back in the fourth hole and was able to keep that momentum going…it is all about keeping my head in the game and trusting myself,” said Mitosinka.
Mitosinka might have begun playing at age five, but like any player, she still has tough days and matches. However, Mitosinka chooses to focus on the staying positive and never getting too hung up on the past.
“It is all about that next shot and trying not to look back because it can escalate,…a big part of that mentality is due to our coaches, who are great and never let us get too low,” said Mitosinka.
Before this season, the Scots would only have players compete as individuals, yet this season marks their first year with a complete team. Under head coach Robert Herrera and assistant coach David De La Fuente the team has seen much success for this being their first year. Both coaches have been working hard to instill a sense of pride in the Scots and look forward to the future of the program.
Vincent Memorial Scot senior Andrea Herrera, who picked up a club for the first time earlier this summer, finished the day with a score of 70. Since first stepping on the green, Herrera has significantly improved, which has been reflected in her swing and general form.
“It was my last year, so I thought ‘why not go for it?’ Golf is probably one of the most challenging sports I have played…I have set small goals for myself and am working towards them every day,” said Herrera.
Alongside Herrera is Scot Laura Rojas, who has been playing for two years and is showing no signs of stopping soon. Rojas finished the day with a score of 51 and has high hopes for successful post-season action.
“It has been a little bit of a rollercoaster, but it is normal, and I have enjoyed the season overall…I always try to focus on the next hole, it is a reset because all you can do is keep moving forward,” said Rojas.
Rojas had the unique opportunity of experiencing what it means to play as part of the team and is excited for what this may mean for Vincent Memorial athletics.
“We have never had enough [players] for a team, and it has been a great experience so far, and would not have happened without the support of our coaches,” said Rojas.
Both teams will return to the green tomorrow as the Scots host the Central Spartans and the Eagles travel to take on the Brawley Wildcats.
