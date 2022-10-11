HOLTVILLE – Coaches pick up their team when they lose and are there to celebrate when they win. They dedicate themselves to fostering camaraderie, talent, skills, and a passion for sports.
Coaches serve as leaders and have the opportunity to impact athletes for the better.
For the late Tony ‘TJ’ Escalera, coaching was about playing with as much integrity, respect, and honesty as you would live life.
While October is widely known for being Breast Cancer Awareness month, it is also Liver Cancer Awareness month; a topic all too close to head coach AJ Escalera’s heart.
In October, the Southwest High School girls' golf team is dedicating their matches this month to TJ Escalera, who passed in 2019 due to liver cancer.
As a son and former player, AJ recalls TJ’s 30-plus year career as a Sunbeam little league coach, which was filled with undying enthusiasm.
During his career, TJ coached not only his family but hundreds of local ‘little leaguers.’ As a coach, TJ – also known as ‘Coach Papa’ – focused on instilling a sense of honor and respect in his players. TJ encouraged players to recognize that their approach to sports carries over to life and vice versa.
That coaching philosophy is still around today. TJ's daughter and former Southwest softball coach, Stephanie Niebla, learned early on that playing with heart, passion, and a will to win was the cornerstone of TJ's success.
Niebla, who retired after 15 years as the Eagles’ varsity head coach, said she leaned on TJ for mentorship and guidance.
“He set an example for us, which meant playing the right way and giving it 100%," Niebla said. "As players and then as coaches, it became about giving it your best and competing but also about having fun doing it.”
Niebla mentions how from an early age, TJ ingrained a strong sense of persistence and a never give up attitude.
“Making mistakes is part of it, but you learn and improve," she said. "[TJ] expected us to get back up and keep going, and as a coach, that is something I also tried to emphasize to my players. It is okay to fail, but you have to get back up.”
This idea of coaching the person and not just the player is similar to AJ’s coaching philosophy. Currently, AJ is encouraging his players to make good choices, whether in the classroom or on the green.
“As a coach, you have the chance to impact kids beyond the field, court, or green," AJ Escalera said. "By setting the example, as TJ did for us, you have the responsibility to help kids make good decisions, and you can model that with your actions and attitude.”
As one of AJ’s most notable golfers this season, sophomore Annika Mitosinka, understands the influence of her coaches, both on and off the green.
Even though Mitosinka plays an ‘individual’ sport, she recognizes that she did not get to where she is now by herself.
“We dedicated the match to TJ Escalera (because) he played a big role in our coach’s life, and without him, none of us would be here golfing," Mitosinka said. "Coaches are an important part of every player. I know I would not be the player or person I am today without them."
Coaches like TJ had the unique opportunity of teaching the next generation of players – a considerable responsibility – yet his presence lives on. Described as trustworthy and loyal, TJ's coaching philosophies continue to influence local athletes and have extended beyond little leaguers.
Under coach AJ Escalera, the footprints TJ Escalera left behind will be remembered and honored by the Eagles’ golf team for matches, and perhaps more generations, to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.