EL CENTRO – The Southwest High School Eagles hosted Palm Desert High School for a boys basketball non-league match up, where Palm Desert overcame Southwest 60-16.
The Eagles were led by Chance Bermudez, who finished with seven points, followed by Randy Sanchez who added five points to the win.
Currently, the Eagles have an overall record of 2-12 and will begin Imperial Valley League (IVL) play later this week. In the IVL, the Eagles will compete alongside familiar foes Calexico, Palo Verde, Central, and Brawley Union high schools.
The Eagles will also remain part of the CIF Division IV, and have the potential to meet local CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools like Vincent Memorial, Holtville, Brawley, and Palo Verde in the playoffs during late February.
One of the league changes the Eagles face this year is the addition of Palo Verde into IVL play. During the 2021-2022 season, the Eagles faced the Yellow Jackets during a non-league match up and faced the Holtville Vikings throughout league play.
Before taking on local opponents, the Eagles will have two non-league games, one against Christian High School and the other against Vincent Memorial.
The Eagles will host the Vincent Memorial Scots on Wednesday, January 11. The two teams have yet to meet this season, and did not meet during the 2021-2022 season.
The Eagles will return to the court today, Monday, January 9, at 6 p.m., as they travel to take on Christian High in San Diego.
