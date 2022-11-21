EL CENTRO — The Southwest Eagles boys basketball team hosted the Santana Sultans as part of the West Hills Varsity preseason tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, where the Eagles fell short to the Sultans 39-50.
“Our goal right now is to build team chemistry, become united as a team, and work hard day in and day out,” said long-time Head Coach Danilo Montialli.
Last season, the Eagles overcame the Sultans 56-46 and entered league play with a 2-6 preseason record, not including tournament play. The Eagles finished the season 7-16 overall and 1-7 in Imperial Valley League play.
“We have four returners and a lot of new players," Montialli said, "so learning how to play with each other and getting comfortable on the court is a process that takes time.”
For the 2022-2023 season, the Eagles have a team primarily made up of upperclassmen. Headlining the Eagles' offense is senior point guard Randy Sanchez.
“As a collective, we are working towards getting on the same page,” Sanchez said. “Last year I feel like we covered all four grounds with our transition offense and defense, we could take another leap this year.”
As part of the CIF Southeastern Conference, the Eagles will compete in the Imperial Valley League alongside Calexico, Central, Brawley, and Palo Verde during the '22-'23 basketball season.
The Eagles’ senior guard, Jacob Kim, is a veteran in Montialli’s line-up. As a four-year player, Kim serves as one of the leaders of the team.
“We have a pretty young team, so I am hoping that I, along with the other seniors, can help guide and ease them into it,” Kim said.
With a young team, the Eagles are looking forward to using preseason as an opportunity to build chemistry and improve on their team cohesiveness, Kim said.
“We have had less than one week of practice together so we have been focusing on building chemistry and each trying to find a niche on this team,” he Kim.
The Eagles will continue tournament play as they travel to take on the O’Farrell Falcons on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Eagles are scheduled to kick off Imperial Valley League play on the road against the Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., in Calexico.
The Eagles will have their next home game on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. as they host the Imperial Tigers in a non-league match-up at Southwest High School.
