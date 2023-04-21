EL CENTRO – The Southwest High School (SHS) Eagles recognized military members during their first home Imperial Valley League game against the Brawley Union High School Wildcats on Tuesday, April 18.
This ceremony also marked the first year of the Southwest High School Military Appreciation Award. The recipients of the award include SSG Odin Ayala and Sgt. Eric Perez.
“I felt like recognizing the military was very important because we don’t often know how to show our support for the military,” SHS Head Coach Matt Redden said. “(Sometimes) we don’t know the right words to say to someone when it should be as easy as (saying) ‘Thank you for your service.’”
Both teams wore jerseys in support of veterans and active military, Brawley opting for gray camouflage and El Centro sporting a more traditional green camouflage color in their uniforms.
“Wearing the camo jerseys was a sign of respect and appreciation to them,” Redden said. “It was also about thanking them for the opportunity to play baseball in a free country.”
Redden said he recognizes the importance and value that our military brings to not only the local community but on a larger scale. The head of the Eagles baseball club took it a step further by having servicemen speak to the team.
“Having the Wounded Warriors come in and speak to the team before the game along with our Principal Joe Derma, who is an active military serviceman, allows the players and coaches to connect with them on a different level.”
The ceremony brought different communities together and was followed up with a competitive match up between both teams. The two will meet again today, Friday, April 21 in Brawley at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.