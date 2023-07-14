JAMUL – The California District 22 Little League Junior Division Champion El Centro All-Stars stormed back from their opening round loss to capture the Little League’s Western Regional Sectional Section 7 double-elimination All-Star Tournament championship here on Wednesday night, July 12.
Coming out of the consolation bracket, the El Centro Juniors needed to defeat District 42’s Parkview Juniors twice, claiming a nail-biting 5-4 victory on Tuesday, July 11, then winning over Parkview on Wednesday, July 12 by a score of 7-3 in a game in which El Centro never trailed.
The El Centro All-Stars now advance to represent Section 7 at the Southern California Junior League Baseball Championships in Norco, which begins on Tuesday night, July 18 at El Cerrito Sports Park.
To advance to the Southern California championships after losing to Parkview 3-1 last Saturday, the El Centro All-Stars then won a consolation bracket do-or-die game against District 41’s Lakeside American juniors by a score of 14-0 on Sunday, July 9.
That win advanced the El Centro juniors to the Little League’s Western Regional Sectional Junior Section 7 Tournament’s consolation bracket championship game, where they defeated District 66’s Spring Valley All-Stars by a score of 9-5.
Led by a strong pitching performance by El Centro’s Fernando Rivera. Rivera pitched into the fifth inning of the game and left leading 7-4 after striking out three and walking four, giving the mound over to Ivan Romero, who closed out the game.
Offensively, the El Centro All-Stars jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead as Freddy “Lil’ Fred” Terrazas doubled and was doubled home by Jose Salcido. Salcido would add two singles and two more RBIs, while Esau Ruiz also had two hits and drove in two runs.
The win over Spring Valley set up a rematch on Tuesday for the El Centro All-Stars with the tournament’s undefeated Parkview Juniors, where they fell behind by a score of 3-0 before rallying to win 5-4.
Down 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, a bases-loaded walk to Hury Luna forced Terrazas to tie the game, then an error by Parkview allowed two more runs to score for an El Centro 5-3 lead. Gael Chavez then pitched two innings of relief to pick up the save.
With each team now with a loss, El Centro completed their tournament comeback on Wednesday night with the 7-3 win over Parkview. Terrazas picked up the victory while Chavez again picked up the save.
Terrazas also had a big night at the plate, picking up early runs on an RBI-double and being hit-by-a-pitch to force in another run, then singling in the bottom of the sixth inning to drive in two more runs.
