EL CERRITO – After a tough loss in their opening game, it will once again be an uphill battle for the Little League District 22 and Section 7 champion El Centro Junior All-Stars as they move to the consolation bracket at the fourteen-team 2023 Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament.
On Wednesday night, July 19, the El Centro Junior All-Stars – the first District 22 Junior All-Star team to make the So Cal championships in recent memory – fell to District 70 and Section 6 champion Oceanside Valley by a score of 4-1 at El Cerrito’s Sports Park.
The El Centro Junior All-Stars won the coin flip and were the home team and sent Jose Salcido out to start the game on the mound. Salcido responded by shutting out Oceanside Valley over the first three innings.
In the fourth inning, Salcido surrendered a lead-off double, hit the next batter, and then an RBI single before closing out the top of the fourth with a strike-out and two ground-outs.
El Centro rallied for their only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Freddy “Lil’ Fred” Terrazas walked with one out, but was then forced out at second base on Fernando Rivera’s fielder’s choice ground ball.
With Rivera safe at first base, Salcido doubled into the left-center-field gap, scoring Rivera and tying the contest at 1-1.
The El Centro All-Star’s best scoring opportunity then came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Hury Luna led off with a single, and following a strike-out, was bunted to second by Ivan Romero.
El Centro’s Ramon Madrid then walked, putting runners on second and third base, before a strike-out ended the rally stranding the runners in scoring position.
In the top of the sixth inning with the game still tied at 1-1, Salcido walked the lead-off batter before leaving the pitching mound after reaching his pitch limit.
El Centro All-Star Gael Chavez then relieved and would pitch the sixth and seventh inning. Chavez gave up three runs, only one earned, and that run was charged to Salcido who took the loss.
In addition to his double, Salcido also singled and had a stolen base, while Romero and Alan Arenas both had base hits.
For Oceanside Valley, it was their second tournament victory after having defeated District 49 and Section 8 champion Hesperia National on Tuesday night by a score of 2-1. Oceanside Valley move on to winner’s bracket play.
The El Centro All-Stars return to action on Friday, July 21 for a consolation bracket do-or-die game in the double-elimination Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament.
El Centro will face the winner of Thursday night’s game between Goleta Valley South (District 63) and Hesperia National (District 49), at El Cerrito’s Sports Park at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.