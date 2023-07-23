EL CERRITO – The 2023 season came to an end on Friday night, July 21, for the Little League District 22 and Section 7 Champion El Centro Junior All-Stars as they lost their second consolation-bracket game and were eliminated from the 14-team 2023 Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament.
Playing their second game in the So Cal Tournament game at El Cerrito’s Sports Park on July 19, the El Centro Junior All-Stars fell to Section 11 and District 63 Champion Goleta Valley South by a score of 11-5.
The loss was El Centro’s second in the double-elimination tournament, the first coming in their opening game against District 70 and Section 6 champion Oceanside Valley by a 4-1 score.
Against Goleta Valley South, the El Centro Junior All-Stars again won the coin flip but quickly fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, committing three costly errors resulting in the runs being unearned against starting pitcher Ramon Madrid.
El Centro responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, scoring with two outs on Fernando Rivera’s RBI double followed by a run-scoring single by Hury Luna.
Trailing 4-2, El Centro gave up another run in the second inning before they later failed to close that gap when they strand two runners – Ivan Romero and Jose Salcido both on base via walks – in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With Rivera now pitching in relief, Goleta Valley South stretched their lead to 8-2 in the top of the fifth inning, with El Centro getting back a run in the bottom of the fifth by Athzel Gonzales’ run-scoring base hit.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning, with El Centro’s Gael Chavez singling to lead off the inning and scoring on a fielders choice off the bat of Ivan Romero, to make the score 9-4.
Trailing 11-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Esau Ruiz slugged El Centro’s only home run of the Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament to left field, marking their final run of the 2023 season.
In a previous interview with this newspaper, El Centro Little League President Ivan Murrillo said the last time a Little League team from the Imperial Valley – the Brawley Juniors – won a Section 7 title was in 1992, according to his records.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
