EL CENTRO – The El Centro Little League Under-12 All Star baseball team swept through the recent District 22 All-Star tournament, outscoring their opponents 26-5 over four games to claim the 2023 title.
In the championship game at Eddie White Field in El Centro on Saturday, July 1, the undefeated El Centro U-12 All-Stars knew they had to win one of potentially two championship games against the once-defeated Holtville All-Stars to capture the tournament.
“We were undefeated in the winner's bracket in the double-elimination tournament and we played Holtville in the winner’s bracket semifinal and won 4-0,” El Centro Manager Manny Vasquez said. “We had outscored our opponents 20-4, so we felt the championship was ours to win.”
On Saturday night, the El Centro All-Stars broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning and added an additional run in the fifth inning en route to a 5-1 victory behind their rock-solid pitching and timely hitting.
El Centro starting pitcher Melky Marquez was a surprise starter given he was leaving the next day to compete in New York with the ZT Prospect Imperial Valley travel team, for whom he also plays.
“Melky wasn’t supposed to pitch because he was leaving for Cooperstown but they told us if we kept him under 50 pitches it was ok,” Marquez said. “By not going over 50 pitches he would have the two days of rest so he could pitch in their opening game on Tuesday.”
Marquez was able to go four innings and stay under the 50-pitch benchmark, pitching being the strong suit of the El Centro All-Stars.
“Melky’s so efficient that he went four innings and then we relieved with Andres Robles, (Robles) was also lights out,” Vasquez said of his pitching staff, which includes Mateo Oviedo and Ian Quintero. ”All of them throw hard and we can use anyone with confidence. It’s special that we have actually have 12 of our 13 players who can pitch.”
The El Centro All-Stars' Mylo Robles had a triple to score the first run of the game, while Javier Ruiz also tripled. Gabe Porras and Quintero also hit doubles.
In 2023 the El Centro All-Stars were a team on a mission as they have eight returning All-Stars. As 11-year old’s in 2022 El Centro All-Stars lost in the District 22 U-12 All-Star finals to Calexico.
“Last year we lost in the finals and most of our players are back and they were ready,” Vasquez said. “They were on a completely different mission this year; they knew what they wanted.”
The loss last year fueled this year’s El Centro All-Star’s to be focused on winning the tournament, opening with an 11-2 win over the Calexico All-Stars.
Against Calexico, Marquez pitched 4 innings striking out seven, while Ruiz closed out the first game by striking out four in relief as Marquez, Ivan Martinez, and Quintero each pounded out doubles, respectively.
“We opened with the team that the players wanted ... they focused on them through fall ball and the season,” Vasquez said, also having coached the team in 2022. “The previous year we had gone to two championship games so that experience helped, and it’s exceptional to have that experience in an All-Star team.”
While the Calexico game was the first meeting of the season for the El Centro All-Stars, their second game was against a more familiar foe in the Sunbeam All-Stars, whom they defeated by a score of 7-2.
“We played Little League teams from Sunbeam, Holtville, Heber, and Calipatria (Seaview) during the regular season because all of us only had a few teams each,” Vasquez said. “Calexico, Imperial, and Brawley all had an ample amount of teams so they played within their league.”
Against Sunbeam, Robles, Ovideo, and Ruiz the game's closer, all pitched with that win, setting up El Centro's winner’s bracket semifinal 4-0 win against Holtville.
“Oviedo started against Holtville and had seven strikeouts in three innings,” Vasquez said. “Quintero then struck out six batters in the fourth and fifth, and Quintero fanned three batters in the sixth.”
The El Centro All-Stars will now represent District 22 at the double-elimination Little League Section 7 U-12 tournament, which will be hosted by District 42 (Eastlake) in Jamul beginning on Saturday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.