EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Department hosted the second session of the S.H.E. (Sisterhood Helping Empowering) through life and sports program this past Saturday, November 12, in El Centro.
The S.H.E. through Sport s+ Life program is led by local athletes and recreation leaders, a program which aims to educate local girls from grades 3-through-8 on the importance of exercise through team-building activities with guest speakers with collegiate experience.
“At the end of the day, we want to create a place where they can connect and build a community of female athletes,” said Recreation Leader Monique Carrasco. “Sisterhood is a good way to tie the whole program together.”
The program is led by Imperial Valley College women’s basketball team members, and Recreation Leaders Malena Ponchione and Monique Carrasco, who hope to pass their knowledge and experience to the upcoming generation of local athletes.
“Our goal is to help build a strong foundation for the young female athletes in the Imperial Valley,” Carrasco said. “Ultimately, we want young girls to develop a strong work ethic and positive attitude, but also create safe, uplifting environments where they feel supported and empowered.”
Together, they work with other local athletes to bring different levels of expertise and experiences to participants.
“We are super passionate about this program because we were in these girls’ shoes,” Ponchione said.
“I am excited to share our experiences and let them know that they have a whole community supporting, encouraging, and rooting them on,” she said.
The program has two sessions with each session consisting of four events. Each event is held on Saturday and incorporates a different sport.
The first session kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 29, with volleyball being the focus of the event. The event brought om Imperial Valley College freshman volleyball player Orian Anderson to coach and share her experience.
The second event of the first session – soccer – was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, and was coached by Central Union High School senior soccer player Leslie Linarez.
“Being physically healthy affects everything,” Ponchione said. “It carries over to other aspects of life, and sports is a great way of bringing people together and learning so many life lessons in the process.”
The S.H.E. (Sisterhood Helping Empowering) through Sports + Life program will hold its third event – cheerleading – on Saturday, Dec. 3, and its final event. Basketball will be the first session on Dec. 10. Both will be held at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center in El Centro.
S.H.E. Session Two begins in 2023 with tennis on January 28. The spring S.H.E. Session Two will also include track & field, aquatics, and softball. For more information on S.H.E. programs contact the Conrad Harrison Youth Center at (760) 337-4570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.