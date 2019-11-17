Experience counts in crunch time in Wildcats’ win over Hilltop

CHULA VISTA — Looking up at the semi-Herculean task of pulling off a seven-over-two upset in a true road game with their season on the line in the CIF-SDS Division III quarterfinals on Friday, the Brawley Wildcats leaned on their seniors, riding the legs of fullback Blake Krigbaum, the foot of kicker Xavier Pereyda and the defensive tenacity of lineman Omar Chavez to a 34-33 shocker of a win over Hilltop High Lancers here.
“These guys have been there all season long,” said Brawley coach Jon Self. “But the big thing is that as outstanding as their play was, the entire team had to grind it out. It was a great team effort.”
Krigbaum rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11 yards per tote on 24 carries (he even had one of his now-patented coast-to-coast jaunts, good for 89 yards).
Pereyda nailed two field goals. The first was a 29-yarder on the opening drive of the second half to give Brawley what seemed like an insurmountable 31-14 lead. That was pretty good.
The second was even better — a 39-yarder with a little over a minute to play which was literally the game winner, saving the day for the Wildcats after their 31-14 lead had somehow transmuted itself into a 33-31 deficit. His boot was set up by a drive to the Lancers’ 19-yard line behind big runs by Krigbaum and fellow seniors Damian Reyes and Adrian Chavez.
Pereyda was been a consistent weapon for Brawley this season, converting 54 of 56 PAT attempts and setting a Brawley record in field goals, hitting five of six, the longest coming when it was most needed, against Hilltop.
“The mentality for use this year was that whenever we were in a position to score, we would take either seven or three points ... touchdowns are great but field goals add up,” Self said.
Omar Chavez, meanwhile, led a stalwart Wildcat defense with 14 total tackles, a sack and a huge tackle for a loss on a critical fourth down.
Of course, it wasn’t just the seniors doing work for the ’Cats.
Junior outside linebacker Chandler Self was also active on defense tallying six solo tackles and plus three assisted, and freshman quarterback Ethan Gutierrez did his usual steady job of running the offense while rushing for 116 yards on just five carries, scoring two touchdowns.
It was Gutierrez who put Brawley on the board, showcasing some serious wheels on a first-quarter option run of 40-yards, and he one-upped himself in the second quarter, putting one in from 49 out.
Hilltop employing a no-huddle offense with all five lineman only going one-way, made it their mission to run the Wildcats off the field and came close during their second-half run.
“They ran 71 plays on offense to our 39 plays ... that’s their game plan, they are our anti-thesis,” Self said. “Their plan was to wear us down but the kids kept grinding, coming up huge on the last drive, taking away [they] wanted to do.”
When Pereyda gave the Wildcats the lead back, it was up to the defense to secure the victory, and it did the job, keeping the Lancers out of the end zone on their final drive, and forcing them to try for a last-second field goal of their own.
Hilltop’s Alec Gonzalez couldn’t match Pereyda’s heroics however, despite setting up about 10 yards closer.
Brawley’s Jayden Figueroa came in fast off the edge, and while he didn’t get any ball, he clearly altered Gonzalez’s kicking motion resulting in a kick that sailed wide left.
Brawley (9-3) now moves on to the Division III semifinals. They’ll travel to face third-seeded La Jolla (7-4) — which defeated visiting sixth-seeded Mater Dei Catholic 28-14 —Friday night in San Diego at 7 p.m.
Brawley’s last semifinal appearance was in 2014 when they lost in a Division II game to eventual CIF champion El Capitan High in Lakeside.
