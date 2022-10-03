IMPERIAL- As most businesses and organizations are still recuperating from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has seen nothing but growth this year. FCA is a non-profit organization focused on leading coaches and athletes through spiritual and religious growth. Like most organizations, FCA conducted all their meetings over Zoom throughout 2021, yet not even the most difficult times could discourage them. Today FCA works with 35+ local teams weekly and has reached roughly 1,200 student-athletes.
FCA Director Juan Benito has seen significant growth in the number of teams, coaches, and athletes that have joined the organization since coming out of post-pandemic mode. Benito shares how FCA’s goal is to be a resource or support system for athletes to enter the court, field, etc., mentally prepared.
“Sports are naturally competitive, but FCA focuses on showing athletes that there are ways to develop when you triumph and fall short. We strive to help kids develop as overall better athletes, students, and persons,” said Benito.
Alongside Benito is Pastor Matt Mincher, who has worked with FCA for five years and served two years on the Board of Directors. As Chaplin of the Imperial Football team, Mincher organizes the team breakfast on game days and works with the FCA student leaders weekly. As one of FCA's leaders, Mincher takes pride in instilling a sense of community in athletes and coaches.
“We try to emphasize that, as athletes, they are not defined by the sport they play but are more than the sport. When kids get hurt, we serve as a support system and help them overcome the mental strife that arises from season-ending injuries, and its been great to see the grace that comes from that,” said Mincher.
For student leader Kraig Rollins being part of the FCA and Imperial football community has been incredibly special. Since taking on his leadership position, Rollins has developed bonds with student-athletes from other schools and sports.
“No matter what sport you are in, we can appreciate each others’ experiences and love and respect each other.… I try to focus on building our team’s bond and instilling a sense of trust in each other, because if we can do that then we have already won,” said Rollins.
In addition to Rollins, senior Zach Ray, who has been a leader for three years, is also fostering a sense of community. Ray takes pride in his position by working hard on going into every game with a positive mentality and a sense of persistence when times get tough.
“I’ve been able to build relationships with other athletes and have a connection with them, and that has been one of the most rewarding experiences. As student-athletes and members of FCA, we can connect, relate, and grow together,” said Ray.
FCA student leader Jaylen Benito has also seen many positive outcomes arise. Benito highlights how the interest of FCA members has grown and continues to grow, which is something that strengthens the sense of community and friendships. Similarly, student leader Amy Riley shares how FCA allowed her to grow and work toward becoming a better teammate and person on and off the court. Riley emphasizes the positive role that FCA has played when having to overcome difficult games and athletic moments.
As one of FCA's on-campus representatives at Imperial High School, Jimmy Gomez was at the forefront of the pandemic struggles. Since then, Gomez has worked hard to promote a welcoming, encouraging, accepting, and loving environment.
“COVID was tough, but we made it through, and the community grew from all the chaos and uncertainty. However, in between all that, student leaders were influential and made an impact on and off the field,” said Gomez.
FCA is a locally sponsored organization dedicated to working with, and supporting, local athletes beyond athletic pursuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.