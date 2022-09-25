BRAWLEY – On Thursday night the Brawley Wildcats hosted the Holtville Vikings, meeting for the first time this season. The Wildcats were being led by head coach Lindsay Rubin while the Vikings had head coach Chelsey Strahm leading them. The two teams showed their athletic prowess and passion for the game in the four-set match-up, with the Vikings overcoming the Wildcats 3-1.
Once the first whistle blew, the game faces were on and both teams were ready to take care of business. The first set kicked off with Holtville showcasing their offensive strength with powerful hits and blocking, while Brawley relied on their quick feet and strong defense to put them on the board. The Vikings gained momentum with their serving and extended their lead over the Wildcats to finish the set with a 25-15 victory.
As the second set began, the fans started to trickle in and the energy within the student sections continued to rise. However, the Wildcats stepped onto the court with a mission to protect their house as the Vikings continued to have their front row dominate at the net. The second set was a nail-biter as both teams kept each other within a 3-point margin in the back-and-forth battle. The Wildcats focused on executing their game-plan and pushed past the Vikings in a 25-22 win.
At the start of the third set, both teams were hungry for another win. Unsurprisingly, the set started close, with both teams fighting hard for every point. Each team was looking for any opportunity to muscle in an aggressive kill or dig, never letting their competitive fire burn out. Despite a few close calls, the Vikings were able to extend their lead over the Wildcats going into the final stretch of the set. However, the Wildcats did not surrender as it was a battle until the last ball was served. The Vikings survived the Wildcats in a 25-23 victory.
The fourth set started with the Wildcats bringing tenacity and intensity to the court. As the Vikings continued to fight for every ball that came their way, they were able to push past the Wildcats and extend their three-point lead. The Wildcats maintained their composure as they were able to garner some momentum with big offensive plays. However, as the battle continued the Vikings’ teamwork and determination helped them finish the set with a 25-15 win over the Wildcats.
Holtville senior Kamryn Walker is one of the leaders of Strahm’s roster this season. After playing for eight years, Walker’s extensive volleyball experience can be seen in her composure and work ethic as they set the tone in practice and games.
“We picked each other up, we never gave up, and played hard until the very end, which is all you can ask for in tough games. Sometimes we just have to flip a switch, let the last play go, and lead with our actions whether that’s a kill, serve, dig, or assist, and we all did that tonight,” said Walker.
In addition to Walker, senior Kalli Strahm is adding to this year’s list of veterans. Strahm, a defensive specialist, has a lot of ground to cover, a responsibility she does not take lightly.
”For our offense to work, we need it to start with a good first pass, and I take that very seriously, so I focus on what I can control, which is passing. We tell each other that we are defined by how hard we work, our goal is always to work hard in games and practices,” said Strahm.
On the Wildcats’ roster is sophomore Breauna Rebollar, who is entering her ninth year playing the game. Rebollar had multiple game-changing plays, but the young talent shares that it all begins and ends with her team.
”Our serves were consistent, our hitting was good, and we got loud and cheered each other on, which is always important. Our team is getting better every practice, and I am excited for the rest of the season,” said Rebollar.
Both teams will return to play on Tuesday as the Wildcats travel to the Eagles’ nest while the Vikings go to Calexico to take on the Bulldogs.
