CALEXICO – The third-seeded Tigers of Imperial High School (12-17 overall) defeated the second-seeded Calexico High Bulldogs (15-11 overall) by a score of 6-4 in a CIF San Diego Section Division IV semifinal game, here on Tuesday, May 23.
This marked the two teams' fourth face-off of the season, with a fifth game scheduled for today, Thursday, May 25 in, Calexico. The two will compete in a single-elimination game where the winner will advance to the D-IV Championship.
The winner of this game will meet Bishop’s High School in the CIF SDS D-IV Championship game at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) baseball field on Saturday, May 27, in San Diego at 4 p.m.
“We won as a team," Tiger Angel Barron said. "I did what I needed to do on the mound and the team followed through with hitting, on the field, and they all brought the energy. The first few innings were not looking good, but we picked it up to get the win.”
The Tigers entered the game with one loss after falling short to sixth-seeded Monte Vista High (17-14 overall) in the opening round of the double-elimination playoff bracket on Wednesday, May 19. The Tigers defeated the Central Spartans (12-14 overall) by a score of 8-7, on Friday, May 19, and Monte Vista by a score of 12-5 on Saturday, May 20, clawing their way in to championship contention.
“For us it was not about the pressure of it being a single-elimination game, our mentality was 'it is a normal game, don’t think about it and we will be fine',” Barron said. “We did not like how it ended in the three-game league series. We felt we could’ve won all three games, so today we answered back.”
The Tigers' ability to remain in the mix differs from the 2022 season, where they finished 8-18 overall and missed the Division III playoffs.
As a result of the double-elimination bracket format and the Bulldogs remaining perfect throughout the playoffs, Calexico will have one final chance to earn a championship berth. During the 2022 season, the Bulldogs finished the season 23-8 overall after falling in the D-IV quarterfinals against San Ysidro.
So far this playoff run, the Bulldogs collected wins against the Spartans and Monte Vista.
To kick off their third playoff home game, the Bulldogs started the semifinal match up against the Tigers with two runs in the third inning. The Tigers responded with one run in the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs put up a strong offensive effort in the fifth inning, extending their lead to 4-1 to start the sixth inning.
Bulldogs Orlanda Llamas and Andres Ontiveros did not falter under pressure, each having two-run RBI doubles with two outs in their respective innings.
Tigers Humberto Martinez, Carter Tucker, and Ares Velarde each added one hit to the win. Martinez also added two runs to the board, while teammate Nelson Perez had one run scored.
Behind a few big at-bats, the Tigers added four runs to their score and took the lead heading into the final inning.
"Totally outcoached today," Bulldogs' Head Coach Ricky Guzman said. "It goes to show that kids get more out of high school than they do travel ball; on Tuesday, parents got their bang for their buck."
"Sure mistakes happen, but if you can't get over them, how will you handle life when it gets tough?" Guzman said. "The ball has exposed my players and me."
Tigers Angel Barron and Christopher Tiernan each added one home run, one hit, and one RBI.
“Throughout the game I was just thinking of how I could help my team, whether that was on the mound or in the batter's box,” Barron said.
On the mound for the Tigers, Angel Barron pitched six innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and five strikeouts, while Jacob Milan closed the game in the seventh inning.
“Looking ahead, I hope that our energy carries over," Barron said. "That's all we need because every time we do that we are successful."
The Tigers added one run in the seventh to win the game and remain in championship contention.
"You have to put your resumes aside and go compete for every pitch, and I have failed at trying to get my players to do that," Guzman said. "Their staff is fundamentally sound, and their players play the game and never give up."
"It's all or nothing come Thursday," Guzman said, "and I need to find a way to bring the horse back to life."
