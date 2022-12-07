BLYTHE – For the teams of the CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference, the 2022 football season ended with the Palo Verde Valley Yellow Jackets just one game short of the CIF State Championships.
At Scott Stadium last Friday, Dec. 2, the Desert League and CIF-SDS Division IV Champion Yellow Jackets lost their CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game by a score of 33-7 to the John Muir High Mustangs of Pasadena.
“Hands down, they were bigger, faster, stronger,” said Palo Verde Coach Wally Grant. “It’s a by-product of our success … they moved us up and up in the power rankings and it got to where we ran into a team like Muir and it happens.”
For Palo Verde, their champion-run ended the season as they began it: losing only their second game of the season.
Friday night Palo Verde took the opening kick-off and was unable to move the ball against Muir High, who utilized a toe-to-toe defense, plugging up Palo Verde’s Wing-T ‘Trap-and-Toss’ offense’s running lanes and not allowing them to get outside on sweeps.
The Mustang’s size and speed advantage came as no surprise to Grant, who had no way to practice for Muir, and the Yellow Jackets were unable to adjust to the Mustangs in-game.
“They were the fastest team we’ve seen all year and we really had no way to simulate those attributes in practice,” Grant said. “Our winning finally caught up to us.”
Palo Verde fell behind 12-0 in the second quarter before mounting a drive that set them up with a first and goal at the Muir seven-yard line.
Needing one yard to score on fourth down and goal, the Mustangs stopped senior Markus Macon one foot short of a touchdown, the Muir defensive stand marking a turning point in the game as the Mustangs then methodically marched the length of the field to increase their lead to 20-0 at halftime.
Trailing 20-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets’ lone score came after recovering a fumble at the Muir 26-yard line.
Palo Verde senior fullback Jonathan Crowe scored a three-yard touchdown run, making the TD plus Josh Perez’s point-after kick being the Yellow Jackets’ last points of the season.
“The loss was tough but it does not change what we did or what we accomplished this season,” Grant said of the ‘Jackets’ final 13-2 record.
“It’s the nature of the playoffs,” he said. “Our season, as a whole, is as good as has ever happened at this school. I wouldn’t change any of it.”
Muir High (9-6) are the CIF Southern Section Division 10 Champions. Muir will meet Hughson High (12-2) on Saturday, December 10, for the CIF State Title in Hughson, California, near Modesto.
