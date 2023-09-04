BRAWLEY – On a warm and balmy Wednesday night on August 30 at Warne Field, the Brawley High Wildcats played host to their first home girls flag football game between Brawley and their arch-rival Central Spartans.
Having met once before in the opening weeks of the CIF’s newest sport, Brawley avenged their earlier loss at Cal Jones Field with a 14-0 victory over the Spartans.
“We lost the first game we played against them 6-0 at Central and I told the girls the thing is to improve from your last game,” Brawley flag football Coach JJ Galvan said. “And they did, they really stepped up.”
Two first-half touchdown passes and a two-point conversion pass from Brawley junior quarterback Breanna Montano to wide receiver Tayana Venegas were all the points the Wildcats needed for the win.
For Montano, while playing flag football for Brawley is new this season, as a freshman she had previously quarterbacked the boys flag football team at Calvary Chapel High in Las Vegas before transferring to Brawley last year.
“I quarterbacked before but this is a different vibe,” Montano said. “It’s all around a different experience.”
Montano does admit that at the start of practice this season she had an idea of what she was looking for in a receiver and Venegas so far has fit the mold.
“I trust her; we clicked from the start and she has good hands,” Montano said.
For her part, Venegas, a freshman wide out, works hard to get open and then gives up her body for the ball without the protection of a helmet and pads.
“I try to catch everything,” Venegas said. “There are some routes where I know she’s looking for me and when she throws I just go for the ball.”
While enjoying the Montano-Venegas connection, Galvan is quick to point out that two other Wildcats' receivers, sophomore Jacey Reeves and freshman Demi Cornejo, also show great potential.
“We see Brea and Tayana as a pattern but we have two others, Cornejo and Reeves, and we see them fitting into that,” Galvan said. “Not only do they have good hands but they also have speed.”
Having experience as a tackle football coach for 16 years on the freshman level at Brawley, Galvan recognizes that in flag football, speed is more important than physicality to a much larger extent.
“Flag is 7-on-7, basically, in what passing league is for the boys,” Galvan said. “They don’t want any physical contact so it comes down to speed and putting your best athletes out there.”
The game did have its moments where the inevitable collision of players happened, which suited Central sophomore outside linebacker Arlene Melero just fine.
“I decided to play flag because I like a sport where I can be aggressive,” Melero said, who plays soccer and is on the Spartan track team. “I like being on the field and I like playing defense ... I’m going to keep playing flag for sure."
Also looking for a more physical challenge was Melero’s fellow soccer and track teammate, Central teammate Jarethzy Lopez. Lopez took up the opportunity to play flag football when it came up this season after having played golf for Central.
“I wanted to be more physically challenged and preparation for soccer and golf seemed to be more mentally challenging,” Lopez said.
“I’m really liking it ... the environment is different and we are bonding as a team," Lopez said. "I’m happy I switched," she said.
